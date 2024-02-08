Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 12:18 IST

Google to promote more real money games on Play Store

The tech behemoth announced today that it will initiate this enhanced RMG support programme in India, Brazil, and Mexico this June.

Business Desk
Gambling
Representative | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Google’s RMG push: Google has announced its intention to expand support for real-money games (RMG) on its Play Store by including a broader range of gaming categories, subject to compliance with local regulations.

The tech behemoth announced today that it will initiate this enhanced RMG support programme in India, Brazil, and Mexico this June, with subsequent expansion into additional countries on the horizon.

Advertisement

In line with this policy shift, Google is considering revisions to its service fee structure for subscriptions and in-app transactions. While specific details regarding the fee adjustments remain undisclosed, Karan Gambhir, Director of Global Trust and Safety Partnerships at Google, stated in a blog post, "Our updated approach aims to align with the distinctive economic dynamics and diverse developer revenue models prevalent within the RMG sector."

Historically, Google's Play Store policy permitted RMG applications strictly in alignment with local regulatory stipulations for specific gaming genres. However, this updated policy will extend permissions to encompass a broader spectrum of RMG apps that are legally permissible albeit unregulated.

Advertisement

Background

Google started integrating RMG apps into the Play Store ecosystem in 2021. This step gained momentum in 2022 with a pilot programme in India, enabling the inclusion of fantasy sports and Rummy applications. Last year, Google granted an extension for previously approved apps until January 15, subsequently offering an extended grace period until June 30 through its recent announcement.

Advertisement

Notably in 2020, Google removed Paytm's app from its Play Store due to the inclusion of newly introduced fantasy sports components. 

The pilot programmes in both India and Mexico have incorporated stringent regulations involving age and identification verification protocols. These regulations will persist until June 30, post which developers will gain the latitude to publish a broader array of RMG apps beyond the confines of fantasy sports.

Advertisement

Google has committed to releasing comprehensive policy guidelines in the forthcoming months, incorporating safeguards such as age restrictions and geographic limitations.

The introduction of a revised service fee structure for RMG apps on the Play Store is poised to be a pivotal determinant of Google's revenue trajectory, particularly amidst escalating global scrutiny concerning the facilitation of alternative payment methodologies. Google's existing user-choice billing initiative, piloted in 2022 and retaining select partnerships, typically entails a 4 per cent discount on service fees.

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 12:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement