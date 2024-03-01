Advertisement

Google on Indian apps: Alphabet Inc.'s Google has issued warnings to 10 Indian companies, including Matrimony.com and Info Edge, indicating that their apps may be removed from the platform for failure to pay service fees for using Google's app store. While Google has not disclosed the names of the companies in its official communication, sources familiar with the matter have identified Matrimony.com as one of the affected entities.

According to the report, Murugavel Janakiraman, CEO of Matrimony.com confirms receiving the notice from Google about Play Store policy violations. Janakiraman said that the legal team of the company is reviewing the notice and exploring the next steps.

Info Edge's founder, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, confirmed receiving a notice from Google but asserted compliance with Play Store policies, stating that all invoices from Google have been settled promptly.

Following Google's announcement, Matrimony.com shares experienced a brief decline of up to 2.7 per cent before recovering some losses, while Info Edge shares dipped by 1.5 per cent.

Specific details regarding the service fees and payment status of the other companies mentioned in Google's warning remain undisclosed.

(With Reuters inputs)