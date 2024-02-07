English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 15:45 IST

Microsoft’s Bing, Edge to not fall under Europe’s DMA: Reports

While Bing, Edge, and advertising services may be exempt, Microsoft is anticipated to announce measures to ensure compliance with the DMA regulations.

Business Desk
Microsoft Bing
Microsoft Bing | Image:Unsplash
Europe Digital Market Act: Microsoft's search engine Bing, browser Edge, and advertising services are reportedly unlikely to fall under the jurisdiction of Europe's Digital Markets Act (DMA), according to media reports. European regulators, following a five-month-long investigation into the market, have determined that these products are not dominant enough to warrant regulation. The investigation is expected to conclude in February.

This development provides relief for Microsoft, coming shortly after EU antitrust regulators suggested that the company's financial support for OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, might be subject to European Union merger rules.

While Bing, Edge, and advertising services may be exempt, Microsoft is anticipated to announce measures to ensure compliance with the DMA regulations. The focus of the DMA is likely to include products such as the Windows operating system and the professional network platform LinkedIn.

Under the DMA, slated for compliance by all major tech firms by March 7, companies are obligated to treat their own services and products on par with how they treat competitors.

(With Reuters inputs)

Published January 24th, 2024 at 12:09 IST

