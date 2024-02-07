Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 19:23 IST

Netflix strikes $5 billion deal for WWE Raw rights

The deal marks a major shift for WWE as the 1993-debuted show leaves TV for the first time.

Business Desk
Netflix
Netflix | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

From TV to Streaming: In a leap for live events on its platform, US Streaming giant Netflix has acquired the rights for World Wrestling Entertainment's Raw, in a $5 billion deal.

As part of the 10-year partnership starting January 2025, viewers in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Latin America will be able to stream the program, among other territories, the companies said.

Advertisement

WWE Raw is the Monday night professional wrestling television program for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), as well as the primary broadcast of the RAW brand. 

Generally seen as WWE's flagship program over its sister programs, SmackDown! and ECW, the program has a longer history as it debuted in 1993 and has over 1,600 episodes.

Advertisement

The deal will also have Netflix exclusively telecasting outside the US all WWE shows and specials, including SmackDown, and pay-per-view live events such as WrestleMania and Royal Rumble.

The deal marks a major shift for the wrestling entertainment promotion as Raw, which had 1,600 episodes, leaves linear television for the first time since its inception.

Advertisement

WWE merged with UFC parent Endeavour Group to form TKO Group Holdings in a deal valued at $21 billion last year, forming one of the biggest names in wrestling and entertainment.

Shares of the streaming company rose 3 per cent in premarket trading. The shares of WWE’s parent company TKO Group also saw a rise of nearly 16 per cent.

Advertisement

In the recent years, Netflix has been keen on live events. The streaming company secured rights for streaming a tennis match between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz in December.

In November, the company had streamed a celebrity golf tournament featuring Formula One drivers and golfers.

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 19:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Abraham Ozler Director Midhun Manuel Completes A Decade In Film Industry

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  2. Gen Z financial trends

    Business News13 minutes ago

  3. Sunrisers reach second consecutive SA20 final

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  4. 'IN WHAT CAPACITY...': Ponting's BIG update on Rishabh Pant's IPL return

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  5. ED Releases WhatsApp Chats of Hemant in Court, Info on Scam Accessed

    Politics News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement