Profile picture privacy: WhatsApp's latest beta for Android introduces a new privacy-focused feature that prevents users from taking screenshots of profile pictures. This move aligns with the app's ongoing efforts to enhance user privacy and security.

Previously, WhatsApp allowed users to hide their profile pictures from selected contacts or all WhatsApp users. Now, with the beta version 2.24.4.25, the app is taking additional steps by blocking others, including contacts, from capturing screenshots of profile pictures.

Although the feature is currently part of a limited rollout and not yet replicable for all users, it highlights the increasing focus on privacy measures. However, this safeguard does not prevent users from using alternative methods, such as using another device's camera, to capture profile pictures.

While WhatsApp may become the first popular messaging app to implement such a restriction, it's important to consider similar features in other platforms. For instance, Telegram offers options to limit who can view profile pictures, but it does not restrict users from taking screenshots directly. Meanwhile, Signal provides a toggle to limit screenshots on the device but does not directly prevent users from capturing display pictures.

However, further development and testing may be required before the feature becomes widely available to all users.