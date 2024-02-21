English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 11:52 IST

No more screenshots of profile pictures, WhatsApp tests feature in beta

Although the feature is currently part of a limited rollout and not yet replicable for all users, it highlights the increasing focus on privacy measures.

Business Desk
Whatsapp
Whatsapp | Image:Freepik Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Profile picture privacy: WhatsApp's latest beta for Android introduces a new privacy-focused feature that prevents users from taking screenshots of profile pictures. This move aligns with the app's ongoing efforts to enhance user privacy and security.

Previously, WhatsApp allowed users to hide their profile pictures from selected contacts or all WhatsApp users. Now, with the beta version 2.24.4.25, the app is taking additional steps by blocking others, including contacts, from capturing screenshots of profile pictures.

Advertisement

Although the feature is currently part of a limited rollout and not yet replicable for all users, it highlights the increasing focus on privacy measures. However, this safeguard does not prevent users from using alternative methods, such as using another device's camera, to capture profile pictures.

While WhatsApp may become the first popular messaging app to implement such a restriction, it's important to consider similar features in other platforms. For instance, Telegram offers options to limit who can view profile pictures, but it does not restrict users from taking screenshots directly. Meanwhile, Signal provides a toggle to limit screenshots on the device but does not directly prevent users from capturing display pictures.

Advertisement

However, further development and testing may be required before the feature becomes widely available to all users.

Advertisement

Published February 21st, 2024 at 11:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

13 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

13 hours ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

13 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir At A Shoot

14 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Monochrome Video

14 hours ago
Sreeleela

Sreeleela Visits Temple

14 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Gets Clicked

14 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann With Wife

14 hours ago
Divya Aggarwal

Divya's Haldi

14 hours ago
Luv Ranjan

Luv At Airport

14 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant starts wicketkeeping

14 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Flaunts Her Style

14 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Walks In Style

14 hours ago
The Debate

Media assaulted

a day ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sharad Pawar Admits Rift in Opposition’s INDI Alliance

    Lok Sabha Elections9 minutes ago

  2. Rituraj Singh Last Rites: Television Actors Arrive To Pay Final Respects

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  3. Do You Know - These Are The Most Emotional Zodiac Signs

    Lifestyle13 minutes ago

  4. 'End of an Era', Says Ex Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on Fali Nariman

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. WFP Pauses Food Deliveries to Gaza Amid ‘Chaos, Gunfire and Looting’

    World16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo