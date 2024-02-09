English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 14:53 IST

Pinterest's first-quarter revenue falls beyond estimates

Despite its efforts, Pinterest faces stiff competition from platforms like TikTok and Meta Platforms-owned Facebook and Instagram.

Business Desk
Pinterest reports Q3 2023 financial results
Pinterest reports Q3 2023 financial results | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pinterest forecasted first-quarter revenue, which fell largely below Wall Street estimates on Thursday, signalling tough competition from larger social media players despite the stabilisation of the digital advertising market.

Shares of the San Francisco, California-based company initially dropped over 9 per cent but recovered some losses in extended trading following CEO Bill Ready's announcement of an ad integration deal with Google. This deal will enable Pinterest to serve ads via Google's Ad Manager, aiding in monetising several previously unmonetised international markets, Ready noted.

Advertisement

Last year, Pinterest partnered with e-commerce giant Amazon.com, a move analysts believed would significantly increase advertising spend on its platform this year.

"Third-party ad demand is scaling as we anticipated ... and we are now seeing it contribute to our growth this quarter," Ready commented.

Advertisement

Despite its efforts, Pinterest faces stiff competition from platforms like TikTok and Meta Platforms-owned Facebook and Instagram, which are preferred by advertisers due to their larger user base and higher engagement for targeted ads.

Jeremy Goldman, an analyst at Insider Intelligence, remarked, "Pinterest’s solid but unspectacular Q4 numbers should see some scrutiny from the market, which saw Meta blow out expectations just last week."

Advertisement

According to market intelligence firm Sensor Tower, ad spending in the shopping category, usually robust in the holiday quarter, saw minimal growth of less than 1 per cent sequentially. However, ad spending from software and gaming categories in the US experienced sequential increases of 34 per cent and 22 per cent, respectively, in the fourth quarter for Pinterest.

Despite these challenges, Pinterest's global monthly active users (MAUs) rose by 11 per cent to 498 million in the fourth quarter, exceeding estimates of 484.5 million.

Advertisement

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, Pinterest posted revenue of $981.3 million, slightly missing estimates of $990.6 million. Excluding items, the company earned 53 cents per share, surpassing estimates of 51 cents.

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 14:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

43 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

an hour ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

an hour ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

5 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

5 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

5 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

21 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

21 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

21 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Disney leverages AI for streaming ad technology

    Tech 16 minutes ago

  2. White Paper And Much More: What Transpired at PM's Lunch Meet With MPs

    India News20 minutes ago

  3. Techie Shares Recession Fears on Social Media, Loses Job Soon After

    India News21 minutes ago

  4. Car recalls continue globally; Honda, GM, and Vinfast call backs

    Automobile23 minutes ago

  5. Red Bull complete eye-catching rebrand, introduce the VCARB 01

    Galleries24 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement