Updated February 8th, 2024 at 20:32 IST

Rapido partners with ONDC for metro rail ticket bookings

The ride-hailing startup expects the partnership to boost metro ticket purchases by 15%

Business Desk
Rapido taxi - Representative
Rapido taxi - Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
One more ride: Ride-hailing startup Rapido has partnered with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) for Chennai Metro Rail ticket bookings.

The Bengaluru-based company offers cabs, autos and bikes to riders for commute. 

The feature is available for Anroid users, with an update awaited for iOS users.

As part of the partnership, Rapido said it aims to integrate multiple modes of transportation within its app to solve for everyday commute. 

ONDC, an initiative of the commerce and industry ministry, is a network for small retailers as well as other companies to integrate digital commerce.

Consumers will benefit from access to multiple modes of transport to plan their commute, as they can book bike taxis, cabs, autos as well as metro tickets through Rapido’s interface.

The Chennai Metro saw 2.66 lakh passengers in 2023. Rapido said it expects the initiative to boost metro ticket purchases by at least 15 per cent.

Rapido co-founder Aravind Sanka said introducing metro ticket bookings on the Rapido app aims to streamline the daily commute for millions of Chennai residents. 

“Our partnership with ONDC marks a significant milestone in our journey to provide holistic commuting solutions. Introducing metro ticket bookings on the Rapido app aims to streamline the daily commute for millions of Chennai residents, offering them a seamless and affordable travel experience. The collaboration between Rapido and ONDC aligns with the vision of making transportation more accessible and also contributes to the larger narrative of a digitally empowered India. Rapido has expanded its horizons into multi-modal logistics, offering users the capability to book end-to-end commutes on the Rapido platform.”

Thiur M.A. Siddique, I.A.S, Managing Director of CMRL said the partnership with ONDC enables CMRL to open up access to its ticketing application service, thereby allowing a wide range of app developers to integrate their apps with the ticketing system.” 

He also expects others among metro rail companies, metropolitan transport companies and paratransit operators to connect to the open network soon.

 

Published February 8th, 2024 at 20:32 IST

