Updated February 6th, 2024 at 14:12 IST

Samsung improves floating window feature in One UI 6.1 update

The latest update, One UI 6.1, introduces a quality-of-life improvement by streamlining the process of restoring minimised windows.

Business Desk
Samsung One UI
Samsung One UI | Image:Samsung
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Samsung One UI update: Samsung's floating windows feature has sparked both praise and criticism among users over the years, with opinions divided on its usefulness. However, with the introduction of One UI 6.1, Samsung has made a subtle yet significant enhancement to this multitasking functionality, catering to users who appreciate its utility.

Floating windows, as the name suggests, enable users to open apps in resizable, minimisable, and pinnable windows, akin to the experience on laptops or desktops. This feature allows for multitasking, with users able to keep chat apps open alongside other activities, such as watching videos on YouTube.

The latest update, One UI 6.1, introduces a quality-of-life improvement by streamlining the process of restoring minimised windows. Previously, users had to individually summon each app back from its minimised state, which could be cumbersome. Now, with the addition of a new "expand all" button, users can easily restore all minimised windows with a single tap, reducing the hassle of managing multiple apps and windows.

While the usefulness of this feature may be limited on smaller screens like the Galaxy S24, larger devices such as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and tablets stand to benefit significantly. With One UI 6.1 set to roll out to other Samsung devices in the coming weeks, users can look forward to enjoying enhanced multitasking capabilities across a range of devices.

Overall, while One UI 6.1 brings a host of AI-focused updates, it's small yet impactful improvements like these that contribute to a more seamless user experience. As users continue to explore the latest features of the update, it's clear that Samsung is committed to refining its software to meet the evolving needs of its user base.

Published February 6th, 2024 at 14:12 IST

