Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 21:08 IST

TikTok under EU scrutiny for digital rulebook breach

The European Commission has opened formal proceedings to assess if TikTok has breached last year’s Digital Services Act

Business Desk
TikTok
TikTok | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

EU rulebook flouted: The European Union is investigating Chinese social media platform TikTok for breaching its tough digital rules, which intend to keep social media clean and maintain user safety.

EU’s executive branch, the European Commission has formally proceeded an investigation into TikTok transgressing limitations on last year’s Digital Services Act.

Advertisement

Abbreviated as DSA, the regulations have been formulated for maintaining the safety of internet users. This also requires the ease to for users to report any harmful or illegal content such as hate speech, and provide a choice for algorithmic recommendations.

It also cracks down on advertisements targeted at minors.

The commission's focus is if TikTok is taking enough steps to curb any “systemic risks” rooted in its design, which also involve "algorithmic systems." These have the potential to stimulate “behavioral addictions." 

Measures including age verification tools for prohibiting minors from finding “inappropriate content” is not likely to be “reasonable, proportionate and effective.” 

Protecting minors is a top enforcement priority for the DSA, EU's internal market commissioner Thierry Breton said, adding that being a social media company that is accessible to millions of children and teenagers, TikTok must comply completely with the guidelines of the DSA, which has a cut-out role in the protection of children online.

 Tiktok responded by launching a formal proceeding for infringement from today, which will ensure “proportionate action for protecting the physical and emotional well-being of young Europeans.” 

As part of its features, TikTok has helmed settings for safeguarding teenagers, keeping minors under the age of 13 away from the social media, it said, adding that the entire industry is grappling with these issues.

The platform will continue its work with experts and industry for keeping young people on TikTok safe, it said, as it looks forward to having an opportunity to tell its side of the work it has undertaken “in detail” to the Commission. 

The European Commission is parallelly conducting a check on TikTok's privacy measures for minors, as well as transparency measures on advertisements. It will also see if all researchers have access to the data.

Advertisement

According to the EU, TikTok is among 24 of the biggest online and social media platforms deserving the highest level of scrutiny under the DSA, facing hefty fines in case it does not comply with the regulations. 

Before this, EU has been investigating Elon Musk's X, earlier called Twitter, which breaches rules such as not curbing illegal content. 

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 21:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

3 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

3 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

3 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

3 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

4 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

5 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

9 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

9 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

a day ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

a day ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

a day ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

a day ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

a day ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

a day ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Navalny's Wife Vows to Continue Late Husband's Work

    World20 minutes ago

  2. UFC: Mark Zuckerberg could not stand the site of Volk getting beat

    Sports 22 minutes ago

  3. Balrampur Chini announces Rs 2000 cr capex in India's first industrial

    Economy News25 minutes ago

  4. MSRTC to Run Mumbai-Pune Shivneri Buses on Atal Setu Soon | Check Routes

    India News27 minutes ago

  5. Tata Companies to invest Rs 2,300 crore in Karnataka

    Business News27 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo