Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 23:21 IST

Unsealed Meta Documents Show 100,000 children ‘sexually harassed’ on Facebook, Insta

"Meta executives, including Zuckerberg, consistently made decisions that put growth ahead of children’s safety," New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez said.

Digital Desk
Meta
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

As many as 100,000 children on Meta’s social media platform, Facebook and Instagram, have experienced sexual harassment each day, according to the internal company documents released to the public as part of the unsealed legal filing on Thursday. The detail was based on the information that was unveiled in complaint to New Mexico’s attorney’s general office basis the presentations made by Meta employees and communications between the staff. Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is named as a defendant.

The  2021 Meta internal estimates show that scores of kids were sexually harassed online, and several instances, including circulation of “pictures of adult genitalia,” have come forward. The filing is part of a complaint by the attorney general of New Mexico who argued that Meta has taken inadequate steps to protect the children online. The unreacted documents stemming from the complaint reveal that the children were being groomed online.

Advertisement

Meta put ‘growth ahead of children’s safety’

Meta failed to take steps to protect the children, says the complaint, adding that it has failed to provide safety to the underaged kids against the predators online. Zuckerberg’s parent company for Instagram and Facebook, Meta refused to make changes, as it placed high priority on the social media advertising and engagements, complaint said. “For years, Meta employees tried to sound the alarm about how decisions made by Meta executives subjected children to dangerous solicitations and sexual exploitation,” New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez said Thursday.

Advertisement

“Meta executives, including Mr. Zuckerberg, consistently made decisions that put growth ahead of children’s safety. While the company continues to downplay the illegal and harmful activity children are exposed to on its platforms, Meta’s internal data and presentations show the problem is severe and pervasive,” said Torrez.

A description of a 2020 Meta internal company chat states that an employee asked a colleague: “What specifically are we doing for child grooming (something I just heard about that is happening a lot on TikTok)?” “Somewhere between zero and negligible,” the colleague responded. “Child safety is an explicit non-goal this half.” The redacted filing shows that Meta scrambled to handle a complaint that was brought by an executive at Apple, alleging that his 12-year-old child was solicited on Meta’s platform Facebook. 

Advertisement

“This is the kind of thing that piss*s Apple off to the extent of threatening to remove us from the App store,” a spokesperson for Meta said. He then asked, “when will stop adults from messaging minors on (Instagram) Direct.” 

A Meta spokesperson, as per the filing, said that the company has identified many problems and rectified them as per the complaint. It claims that more than half million accounts that violate the child safety policies have been disabled. “We want teens to have safe, age-appropriate experiences online, and we have over 30 tools to support them and their parents. We’ve spent a decade working on these issues and hiring people who have dedicated their careers to keeping young people safe and supported online. The complaint mischaracterizes our work using selective quotes and cherry-picked documents,” the company said.

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 23:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News15 minutes ago

  2. Krushna Abhishek Confirms Arti Singh's Marriage, Will Govinda Attend?

    Entertainment24 minutes ago

  3. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India News25 minutes ago

  4. Shahid Kapoor Teases Cop Drama Deva, Says 'It's An Edgy Action Thriller'

    Entertainment26 minutes ago

  5. Blinken Arrives in Israel to Seal ‘Essential’ Hamas-Israel Truce Deal

    World29 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement