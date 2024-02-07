Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 16:22 IST

WhatsApp introduces automatic event pinning in Communities

The events functionality within community groups has been in development since last year, with this automatic pinning feature being a significant addition.

Business Desk
WhatsApp
WhatsApp | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
WhatsApp new update: In the latest beta release of WhatsApp for Android (v2.24.3.20), the platform introduces an automatic pinning feature for events in Communities, streamlining the process for users. Unlike the manual pinning required previously, upcoming events are now automatically pinned when a community member sets them up, prominently displayed on the community info screen.

The events functionality within community groups has been in development since last year, with this automatic pinning feature being a significant addition. Despite not being widely available on the beta channel yet, it is anticipated that this development signals a forthcoming integration of events as a prominent feature within Communities.

The automatic pinning of events serves the purpose of providing quick and easy access to upcoming occasions, eliminating the need for users to manually search for events within each group chat. The move suggests a strategic focus on enhancing user experience within community interactions on the platform.

Simultaneously, another recent update to WhatsApp for Android (v2.24.3.17) introduces a new marker indicating end-to-end encryption in chats. Positioned below the contact's name at the top, the text accompanied by a padlock serves to notify users about the encryption status. However, the necessity of this feature is debatable, given the existing encryption verification features already present in WhatsApp for both Android and iOS.

WhatsApp has been actively rolling out new features in recent years, with the broader rollout of Communities in 2022 and the global availability of Channels in September. These continuous updates reflect the platform's commitment to evolving and improving the user experience across various aspects of communication and community engagement.

Published January 29th, 2024 at 16:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

