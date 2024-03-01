Advertisement

Windows 11 Webcam update: Microsoft has launched a new feature using which Windows 11 users will be able to use their smartphones as a webcam. This feature is similar to Apple's Continuity Camera feature, which allows iPhone cameras to function as webcams for Macs, Windows 11 will now offer the capability to use an Android phone as a webcam.

According to a blog post shared by Microsoft, the Phone Link system in Windows 11 will enable users to access recent photos or use their phone's camera for video conferencing apps. This feature will be available to Windows Insiders for testing, requiring an Android device running Android 9 or newer, along with the Link to Windows app version 1.24012* or greater.

Rolling out the feature for Windows Insiders Program Team wrote, “We are gradually rolling out the ability to use your Android phone or tablet camera in any video application on your Windows 11 PC to Windows Insiders across all Insider Channels. With this feature, you’ll be able to wirelessly enjoy the high quality of your mobile device’s camera on your PC with flexibility and ease. Some of the abilities include being able to switch between front and back camera, pausing the stream during interruptions, and enjoying effects provided by your mobile model.”

Users can activate the feature by navigating to the settings menu for Bluetooth and mobile devices, selecting manage devices, and enabling PC access to the Android phone.

In addition to Android phones, the feature also supports Android tablets. Microsoft's version comes with a few improvements, including the ability to switch between front and back cameras, pause the stream during interruptions, and access effects provided by the mobile device.

With this, Windows 11 users will not have to use third-party applications such as DroidCamera to make use of their smartphones as Webcam.