Updated January 19th, 2024 at 08:55 IST

YouTube, Spotify and Netflix to not launch app for Apple Vision Pro

Google’s YouTube and Spotify Technology SA, are joining Netflix Inc. in steering clear of Apple Inc.’s upcoming mixed-reality headset.

Business Desk
Apple Vision Pro
YouTube, Spotify and Netflix to not launch app for Apple Vision Pro | Image:Apple
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Google’s YouTube and Spotify Technology SA, the world’s most popular video and music services, are joining Netflix Inc. in steering clear of Apple Inc.’s upcoming mixed-reality headset.

YouTube isn’t planning to launch a new app for the Apple Vision Pro, nor will it allow its longstanding iPad application to work on the device — at least, for now, said the popular video streaming platform.

Alike Netflix, YouTube is recommending that customers use a web browser if they want to see its content: “YouTube users will be able to use YouTube in Safari on the Vision Pro at launch."

Spotify is also not planning a new app for visionOS — the Vision Pro’s operating system. Moreover, it doesn’t expect to enable its iPad app to run on the device, according to a person familiar with the matter. But the music service will still likely work from a web browser, according to media reports.

The Vision Pro will compete with Spotify for music and podcasts. However, getting scorned by Netflix, Spotify and YouTube means that the most popular streaming apps won’t be available when the headset launches next month. Notably, Apple has marketed its Vision Pro app as a platform for video, games and other entertainment.

YouTube is a particularly large omission for the product. When Apple’s original iPad launched in 2010, YouTube was one of a handful of apps preinstalled on the tablet. The company didn’t rule out eventually supporting the Vision Pro but said it had “no further plans to share at this time."

YouTube and Spotify continue to offer popular apps for other Apple products like the iPhone and iPad. However, the developers with iPad software in the regular App Store will see those apps appear in the Vision Pro store by default. That means developers have to opt out if they don’t want to participate.

Several other entertainment apps are still participating, including Disney, Max, Peacock, ESPN and Amazon Prime Video. Altogether, the device will support more than 1 million titles in the headset’s App Store, said Apple. The company will begin taking preorders for the Vision Pro from today.

YouTube and Spotify refused to comment on why they bowed out of supporting the $3,499 device. Spotify doesn’t offer an app on competing headsets, such as Meta Platforms Inc.’s Quest, though YouTube does.

The other key apps on iPhone and iPad, like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, aren’t currently set to work on the Vision Pro, according to the searches conducted by MacStories on Thursday. But that is likely to change after the device’s launch, or those developers could be planning new dedicated versions for visionOS.

Apple’s executive in charge of the Vision Pro directed employees this week that he expects health care, technician training and education to eventually become key areas for the product. The company also is studying corporate applications, according to media reports.

Published January 19th, 2024 at 08:55 IST

