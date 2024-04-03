×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 20:12 IST

AI threat during elections: Voice morphing, deepfakes and more

AI-driven deception and distortion, viral deepfakes will fuel election interference and disinformation campaigns

Reported by: Business Desk
Elections and Deepfakes
Elections and Deepfakes | Image:Republic Business
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is likely to cause electoral harm with the algorithm generating disinformation campaigns through fake news and propaganda at scale, as per experts.

Emerging technologies like deepfakes pose significant threats, including election interference and the spread of misinformation, as per a recent Zscaler report.

These instances are live in action, with AI having already been implicated in misleading tactics during US elections.

Recently, the technology was used for generating robocalls impersonating US President Joe Biden to discourage voter turnout.

These campaigns can target specific demographics or regions with tailored messages designed to manipulate public opinion, according to AI expert and TechWhisperer co-founder Jaspreet Bindra.

Microtargeting

AI algorithms can analyse vast amounts of data to create highly specific profiles of individual voters, which can in turn be deployed for targeting people through personalised messages, advertisements, and misinformation to their vulnerabilities or biases, Bindra explained.

“This is what happened with Cambridge Analytica and the 2016 elections in the US,” he added.

These are not confined to geographies, as the use of AI in election manipulation may not be limited to domestic actors, Zscaler suggested.

“State-sponsored entities could also exploit AI to create confusion and undermine trust in the electoral process,” it added. 

Notably, US intelligence agencies have warned that Russia and China will likely leverage AI as part of attempts to influence US elections, as per reports to the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Deep fake technology

The misuse of artificial intelligence for generating deepfakes, or seemingly real speech and visuals of persons ranging from celebrities to politicians has been an emerging concern.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna became a victim of deepfakes on social media last year, and in the West, manipulated images of popular singer Taylor Swift started doing the rounds causing microblogging site X to restrict searches related to her name.

In January this year, a discerning trend of dead politicians brought to life through deepfakes gripped the electoral reality.

Advertisement

DMK Lok Sabha candidate TR Baalu got an AI-generated video of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and late actor-politician M Karunanidhi, who had passed away in 2018.

In the video, Karunanidhi’s deepfake was seen promoting Baalu’s autobiography, going on to praise the leadership of his son and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

This was the third attempt at generating an AI deepfake of the late politician for public events in a span of 6 months.

Senthil Nayagam, founder of the AI media tech firm Muonium which was behind the Karunanidhi deepfake used publicly available data of the late actor-politician to train a speech model and recreated the 1990s likeness of the leader when he was much younger, as per an Al Jazeera report.

Karunanidhi gave his last public interview in 2016, after which he became frail and his voice was coarse. 

“This is perhaps the greatest threat, where AI-generated deepfake videos and audio can be used to create convincing but entirely fabricated content, such as speeches or interviews, that can be used to discredit candidates or spread false information,” Bindra noted, in context to the Joe Biden deepfake.

Social media manipulation

AI is capable of manipulating algorithms to amplify divisive content, promote certain viewpoints, or suppress opposing voices for influencing public perception, Bindra said.

This will further be propelled by AI-powered bot networks, that will create the illusion of grassroots support and spread misinformation en masse - making it difficult to distinguish between genuine human activity and automated manipulation, he added.

Notably, 20 companies have signed the Tech Accord to Combat Deceptive Use of AI at the Munich Security Conference on 16 February, which include Google, IBM, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook and Instagram’s parent company Meta, OpenAI, and X (formerly Twitter).

Advertisement

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 20:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Chirag Paswan

LJP leaders quit

a few seconds ago
Sanjay Singh released from Tihar jail

Sanjay Singh

2 minutes ago
Lash Lifts

Decoding Lash Lifts

4 minutes ago
Venus

Venus-Neptune Conjunction

6 minutes ago
‘Kalesh’ Takes Place In Delhi Metro Between Elderly Man And Young Guy

Kalesh In Delhi Metro

7 minutes ago
Randeep Hooda

Randeep's Hollywood Debut

8 minutes ago
Sanjay Singh

Sanjay singh out

12 minutes ago
Desserts

No-Bake Dessert Recipes

19 minutes ago
Ram Navami

Ram Navami In South India

20 minutes ago
Sridevi and Boney Kapoor

Sridevi Biopic In Works?

22 minutes ago
DC vs KKR

IPL 2024, DC vs KKR Live

22 minutes ago
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Wednesday Result

Nagaland Lottery Today

25 minutes ago
Sanjay Singh Walks Out of Jail

Sanjay Singh

25 minutes ago
Prithviraj Sukumaran in The Goat Life

Blessy On The Goat Life

26 minutes ago
Suryakumar Yadav

SKY to return to IPL

30 minutes ago
British nuclear workforce

India's nuclear power

32 minutes ago
19 Indian Fishermen Detained By Sri Lanka Navy Return Home

Indian Fishermen

33 minutes ago
Aizawl: 5.4 KG Heroin Seized, 2 Persons Arrested

Aizawl: 5.4 KG Heroin

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kolkata: Police Recover Severed Head of Woman With Sindur and Bindi

    India News10 hours ago

  2. Arvind Kejriwal Unwell in Tihar Jail, Lost 4.5 Kg in 12 Days

    India News10 hours ago

  3. Video Shows Drunk British Royal Navy Official Trying To Bite People

    India News10 hours ago

  4. AAP Announces 'Samuhik Upwas' Against Kejriwal's Arrest on April 7

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Fact Check: Fake Newspaper Clip Claims Kejriwal Was Accused Of Rape

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo