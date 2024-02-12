Advertisement

Humane AI Pin: OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman backed-Humane AI is expected to disrupt the wearable technology market with its yet-to-be-released innovative creation: the Humane AI Pin. With a starting price of $699, this standalone device and software platform, purpose-built for AI, represents a significant leap forward in the realm of wearable technology. The shipping of the product will begin by March 2024, according to the Humane AI website.

A new era for wearable tech

In a recent video release, Humane AI provided a sneak peek into the capabilities of its cutting-edge AI Pin, showcasing features that could potentially revolutionise how we interact with technology.

Game-changing features

The AI Pin boasts a plethora of impressive features, including live translation, daily calorie tracking, and a perpetual power system. Notably, the device leverages real-time AI processing, promising lightning-fast performance crucial for AI-driven tasks.

Privacy and security

The AI Pin incorporates advanced security measures, including a dedicated privacy chip and an indicator light that alerts users when sensors are active. This commitment to data security ensures user confidence in the device's integrity.

Seamless integration

The AI Pin seamlessly integrates into users' daily lives, offering functionalities akin to those of a smartphone without screen dependency. From messaging to real-time information retrieval, the AI Pin streamlines tasks through intuitive voice commands and gesture controls.

AI-powered experiences

Humane AI's proprietary operating system delivers on-demand AI experiences, eliminating the need for traditional apps. Whether it's accessing music recommendations or browsing the web, the AI Pin harnesses the power of AI to deliver personalised services at the speed of thought.

Wearable versatility

Designed for convenience, the AI Pin offers various wearable options, including clips and protective shields, catering to diverse user preferences and lifestyles. Additionally, the device's compact form factor ensures comfort and portability.