Advertisement

Birlasoft release Cogito: Birlasoft Ltd, a listed technology company, has released its Generative AI platform named Cogito. Cogito has been strategically designed to automate processes, generate innovative content, enhance decision-making, and ultimately improve overall business performance.

Selvakumaran Mannappan, Chief Operating Officer at Birlasoft, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, stating, "Birlasoft Cogito embodies our commitment to providing transformative solutions, leveraging decades of domain expertise and advanced technologies."

Advertisement

Organisations can use Cogito to create roadmaps for operational improvement, adapt to market dynamics, and explore new growth avenues. Additionally, Cogito leverages AI algorithms, machine learning, and deep learning to optimise business areas such as supply chain management, customer behaviour prediction, and product design improvement.

Birlasoft Cogito aims to streamline the development and implementation of Generative AI solutions through pre-built tools, libraries, and frameworks. The platform also offers support with comprehensive training, educational materials, tutorials, and documentation.

Advertisement

The market capitalisation of the software company is Rs 23,105 crore, according to BSE. At 12:25 pm, the shares of Birlasoft are trading 1 per cent down to 837.90 apiece.