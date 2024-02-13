Advertisement

Colliers AI hub in Ahmedabad: Canada-based real estate consultancy major Colliers has bagged a significant contract to build the Artificial Intelligence and Technology Extension Hub in Ahmedabad for Infibeam Avenues. The Indian fintech multinational has envisioned an AI hub within Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), with the Ahmedabad campus serving as an extension, slated to be operational within 18 months.

Spanning an impressive 400,000 square feet, Colliers has secured a cost-plus contract to undertake this ambitious venture. The AI and technology hub will feature a symbiotic framework, fostering enhanced synergy within the ecosystem. This platform will enable tech firms to access a comprehensive system conducive to collaboration and innovation.

"Securing the Infibeam project underscores our commitment to delivering value for our clients. Backed by our team of subject matter experts, possessing rich knowledge and market insights, we consistently strive to achieve unparalleled results and execute exceptional projects.

At Colliers, technology, innovation, and operational excellence are fundamental principles driving our endeavors. We are dedicated to crafting Grade A spaces tailored for future growth. With a proven track record and a team comprising industry-leading professionals, we are poised to ensure effective project management and deliver a remarkable outcome," remarked Indranil Basu, Managing Director, Project Management, Colliers India.