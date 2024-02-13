English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 14:10 IST

Colliers bags $10 million project from Infibeam Avenues to construct AI extension hub in Ahmedabad

The AI and technology hub will feature a symbiotic framework, fostering enhanced synergy within the ecosystem.

Business Desk
Colliers deal with Infibeam Avenues
Colliers deal with Infibeam Avenues | Image:Colliers
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Colliers AI hub in Ahmedabad: Canada-based real estate consultancy major Colliers has bagged a significant contract to build the Artificial Intelligence and Technology Extension Hub in Ahmedabad for Infibeam Avenues. The Indian fintech multinational has envisioned an AI hub within Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), with the Ahmedabad campus serving as an extension, slated to be operational within 18 months.

Spanning an impressive 400,000 square feet, Colliers has secured a cost-plus contract to undertake this ambitious venture. The AI and technology hub will feature a symbiotic framework, fostering enhanced synergy within the ecosystem. This platform will enable tech firms to access a comprehensive system conducive to collaboration and innovation.

Advertisement

"Securing the Infibeam project underscores our commitment to delivering value for our clients. Backed by our team of subject matter experts, possessing rich knowledge and market insights, we consistently strive to achieve unparalleled results and execute exceptional projects.

At Colliers, technology, innovation, and operational excellence are fundamental principles driving our endeavors. We are dedicated to crafting Grade A spaces tailored for future growth. With a proven track record and a team comprising industry-leading professionals, we are poised to ensure effective project management and deliver a remarkable outcome," remarked Indranil Basu, Managing Director, Project Management, Colliers India.

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 14:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

14 hours ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

14 hours ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

14 hours ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

14 hours ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

14 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

14 hours ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

15 hours ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

15 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

15 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

18 hours ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

21 hours ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

21 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

21 hours ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

21 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

21 hours ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jawa 350 in new colour scheme showcased in India; launch soon

    Business News8 minutes ago

  2. Shots Fired at House of Pannu's Close Aide in Canada

    World8 minutes ago

  3. Farmers Protest: 10 Big Updates From Kisan Andolan

    India News8 minutes ago

  4. Valentine's Day: Ways To Celebrate The Day Of Love With Your Pet Dog

    Lifestyle8 minutes ago

  5. Video: Man Bites Cop After Being Caught Riding Without Helmet, Held

    India News10 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement