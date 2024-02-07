English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 10:33 IST

Elon Musk refutes $500 million funding for xAI

Musk and investors are anticipated to finalise terms in the next few weeks, with considerations underway regarding the acquisition of computing power.

Business Desk
Elon Musk Viral Post
Elon Musk | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Musk on xAI funding: Elon Musk has refuted a report claiming that his artificial intelligence (AI) company, xAI, has secured $500 million in commitments from investors towards a $1 billion target, stating on a social media platform, "This is simply not accurate." According to sources familiar with the matter, the AI startup xAI is currently in discussions about a valuation ranging from $15 billion to $20 billion, though terms remain subject to potential adjustments in the coming weeks, according to media reports. As of now, xAI has not provided a comment on the situation.

Musk and investors are anticipated to finalise terms in the next few weeks, with considerations underway regarding the acquisition of computing power in addition to, or in some instances instead of, xAI equity shares, as per reports. Notably, in December of the previous year, Musk had stated that his AI company was not seeking funds, contradicting the startup's filing with the US securities regulator, which indicated a plan to raise up to $1 billion in an equity offering.

Advertisement

xAI was launched by Musk in July of the preceding year as a response to the AI endeavours of Big Tech, which he has criticized for perceived excessive censorship and inadequate safety measures.

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 10:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

16 minutes ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

19 minutes ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RBI greenlights Zoho, Juspay, Decentro as payment aggregators

    Business News14 minutes ago

  2. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India News15 minutes ago

  3. Gigantic update on The Rock vs Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  4. Gangs Of Godavari Delayed Further, Vishwak's Gaami To Release In March

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  5. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India News26 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement