Musk’s xAI: Elon Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) venture, xAI, announced on Thursday its plans to introduce an enhanced version of its chatbot, Grok.

The upgraded iteration, Grok-1.5, will soon be accessible to early testers and current Grok users on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), according to a statement from xAI.

Among the notable improvements highlighted by the startup is Grok-1.5's enhanced performance in coding and mathematical tasks. Musk established xAI last year, aiming to develop an AI focused on seeking maximum truth.

In December, the company introduced Grok to Premium+ subscribers of X.

Musk recently disclosed plans to open-source Grok, shortly after filing a lawsuit against OpenAI, alleging a departure from its original mission towards a profit-driven approach.

(With Reuters Inputs)