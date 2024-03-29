×

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 09:02 IST

Elon Musk's xAI to release upgraded version of chatbot

In December, the company introduced Grok to Premium+ subscribers of X.

Reported by: Business Desk
Grok
Grok | Image:xAI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Musk’s xAI: Elon Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) venture, xAI, announced on Thursday its plans to introduce an enhanced version of its chatbot, Grok. 

The upgraded iteration, Grok-1.5, will soon be accessible to early testers and current Grok users on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), according to a statement from xAI. 

Among the notable improvements highlighted by the startup is Grok-1.5's enhanced performance in coding and mathematical tasks. Musk established xAI last year, aiming to develop an AI focused on seeking maximum truth. 

In December, the company introduced Grok to Premium+ subscribers of X. 

Musk recently disclosed plans to open-source Grok, shortly after filing a lawsuit against OpenAI, alleging a departure from its original mission towards a profit-driven approach.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published March 29th, 2024 at 09:02 IST

