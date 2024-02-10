Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 08:35 IST

Elon Musk’s Neuralink moves incorporation location to Nevada

Musk disclosed last week that Neuralink successfully implanted its inaugural brain chip into a human patient, who is reportedly recuperating well post-procedure

Business Desk
Neuralink
Neuralink | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Neuralink moves base: Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain-chip implant company, has relocated its incorporation from Delaware to Nevada, as indicated by records from both states' business portals.

The decision follows Elon Musk's recent announcement that Tesla would seek shareholder approval to shift its incorporation state from Delaware to Texas, prompted by a court ruling nullifying his $56 billion compensation package.

Legal experts note that transitioning Tesla's incorporation could face challenges, including potential investor litigation, especially if perceived as a manoeuvre to safeguard Musk's compensation.

In a separate development, Musk disclosed last week that Neuralink successfully implanted its inaugural brain chip into a human patient, who is reportedly recuperating well post-procedure.

Neuralink has yet to respond to Reuters' request for comment regarding the relocation.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published February 10th, 2024 at 08:35 IST

