Gemini vs ChatGPT: Google Gemini’s latest update allows for the processing of exponentially more data, improving coherence and lowering the likelihood of hallucinations.

In a limited preview for developers and enterprise customers on Google’s Vertex AI platform and AI Studio, the numbers have scaled up to 10 million tokens as well.

Google’s Bard, now rebranded as Gemini, has an upgraded iteration which can process a context window of one million tokens, double than that of ChatGPT's 512,000 tokens.

Compared with Anthropic’s Claude and OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Gemini 1.5 can tackle nuanced, wide-ranging conversations across complex domains like geopolitics.

There was a 99 per cent accuracy in terms of searching facts after the boost, with adaptive comprehension of extensive content like video transcripts, which makes the chatbot a leader in almost-human capabilities in the chat.

The search engine giant is infusing AI across products like Chrome, with ‘Help me Write’ doc generation. Google's Duet offerings for its workplace also bring generative capabilities to its suite of Slides and Meet, creating speaker notes and summarising meetings.



Leveraging its capabilities to cement a position in the AI race, Google now faces a challenge from OpenAI as it mulls on a rival search engine, the cash cow of Google's business. The rival web search will leveraging learnings from ChatGPT. The upcoming LLM GPT-5 also promises smarter generative abilities.

Big Tech still needs more trust and transparency guardrails alongside rapid AI progress to avoid harmful societal outcomes from unchecked deployment, analysts feel.

Who to choose?

Gemini Pro 1.5 can process more data than the current iteration, but is not yet available to the public . Gemini Advanced, priced at $20, offers access to Gemini Ultra 1.0, which is an AI Premium plan included with its Google One subscription. It additionally offers 2 terabytes of cloud storage, and is expected to add a Gemini integration for Gmail and Docs as well.

. AI Premium plan included with its ChatGPT Plus, with GPT-4 and Dall-E 3 is part of OpenAI's subscription. While it may not offer perks like cloud storage, it offers the GPT store which can build and share custom versions of ChatGPT.

GPT-4 Dall-E 3 is part of OpenAI's subscription. While it may not offer Copilot Pro also offers GPT-4 and Dall-E 3, but integrates Microsoft’s suite of productivity software with the OpenAI stack. The AI tools can be used directly inside of Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint.













