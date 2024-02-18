Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 13:47 IST

Gemini overtakes ChatGPT after recent update

Gemini 1.5 can process more information, giving expanded context and aiding more meaningful dialogue

Business Desk
Google Gemini
Google Gemini | Image:Google
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Gemini vs ChatGPT: Google Gemini’s latest update allows for the processing of exponentially more data, improving coherence and lowering the likelihood of hallucinations.

In a limited preview for developers and enterprise customers on Google’s Vertex AI platform and AI Studio, the numbers have scaled up to 10 million tokens as well.

Advertisement

Google’s Bard, now rebranded as Gemini, has an upgraded iteration which can process a context window of one million tokens, double than that of ChatGPT's 512,000 tokens.

Compared with Anthropic’s Claude and OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Gemini 1.5 can tackle nuanced, wide-ranging conversations across complex domains like geopolitics. 

Advertisement

There was a 99 per cent accuracy in terms of searching facts after the boost, with adaptive comprehension of extensive content like video transcripts, which makes the chatbot a leader in almost-human capabilities in the chat.

The search engine giant is infusing AI across products like Chrome, with ‘Help me Write’ doc generation. Google's Duet offerings for its workplace also bring generative capabilities to its suite of Slides and Meet, creating speaker notes and summarising meetings.

Leveraging its capabilities to cement a position in the AI race, Google now faces a challenge from OpenAI as it mulls on a rival search engine, the cash cow of Google's business. The rival web search will leveraging learnings from ChatGPT. The upcoming LLM GPT-5 also promises smarter generative abilities.

Advertisement

Big Tech still needs more trust and transparency guardrails alongside rapid AI progress to avoid harmful societal outcomes from unchecked deployment, analysts feel.

Who to choose?

  • Gemini Pro 1.5 can process more data than the current iteration, but is not yet available to the public. Gemini Advanced, priced at $20, offers access to Gemini Ultra 1.0, which is an AI Premium plan included with its Google One subscription. It additionally offers 2 terabytes of cloud storage, and is expected to add a Gemini integration for Gmail and Docs as well.
  • ChatGPT Plus, with GPT-4 and Dall-E 3 is part of OpenAI's subscription. While it may not offer perks like cloud storage, it offers the GPT store which can build and share custom versions of ChatGPT.
  • Copilot Pro also offers GPT-4 and Dall-E 3, but integrates Microsoft’s suite of productivity software with the OpenAI stack. The AI tools can be used directly inside of Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint. 






     

 

Advertisement

Published February 18th, 2024 at 13:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

15 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

15 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

15 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

16 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

19 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

21 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

21 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

a day ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

a day ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

a day ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

a day ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Air Canada pins blame on chatbot for misleading customer

    Business News10 minutes ago

  2. Ronaldo’s amazing achievements you might not have

    Web Stories15 minutes ago

  3. LIVE | 'Have to Make India A Developed Nation': PM Modi at BJP Meet

    India News16 minutes ago

  4. PM Modi Gets Emotional While Remembering Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj

    India News18 minutes ago

  5. Dangal Girl's Parents Was Our Identity: Suhani Bhatnagar's Mom

    Entertainment22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo