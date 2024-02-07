Advertisement

GenAI in tennis tournament: The 2024 Australian Open will see generative technologies for fan engagement, player performance and digital content creation as IT major Infosys joins the tennis event to deploy generative technologies.

The Bengaluru-based IT giant will use GenAI, which is seeing rampant use cases across industries, for fan engagement, player performance, and digital content creation, the company said in a statement.

Advertisement

Infosys will deploy its Infosys Topaz, which has AI-first offerings such as large language models and cognitive core to accelerate Tennis Australia’s AI journey.

Andrew Groth, Executive Vice President Asia Pacific, Infosys, said, “Our association with AO has enabled us to push the boundaries of innovation across key digital and physical touchpoints, to create experiences that inform and engage as much as they entertain. This year, we are leveraging Infosys Topaz to bring a host of AI-first experiences to serve players, fans, and the media, and shape the future of the game."

Advertisement

The AO Grand Slam experience will have AO 2024 Bracket Challenge vs AI, where fans will be able to predict the day’s match winners and for the entire tournament as well.

The match centre will also have GenAI Story Cards to provide contextual insights in a card-like format as the match commences, and AI Match Bytes which creates visual cards to narrate the story of a match to viewers.

Advertisement

The Win Predictor will track the probability of who will win, even as the match goes on in real time.

Fans will also be able to click selfies with tennis legends Iga Swiatek and Rafael Nadal through augmented reality (AR).

Advertisement

Notably, Rafael Nadal is Infosys’ ambassador for its Brand and Digital Innovation, while world No. 1 in women's singles Iga Swiatek was onboarded as the company’s Global Brand Ambassador in August last year.

Through Virtual Reality, fans will get to play against Rafa, the world no. 1 in singles, and have a chance to win his graffiti portraits. The tennis legend will miss this year’s Australian Open due to injury, but fans can celebrate his feat through generative technologies.

Advertisement

The portraits, made using GenAI, pay tribute to the iconic graffiti of Melbourne.

Craig Tiley, CEO of Tennis Australia, and Australian Open Tournament Director, said the association for the past six years raised the bar for the tennis tournament, serving up new experiences for fans using digital technologies.



“We’re excited to see the leaps being made with AI at AO 2024. AI is enabling new dimensions of interactivity for fans and insight for players, not to mention the speed and scale it brings to our content delivery,” he added.



Infosys and Australian Open are also leveraging a digital skilling platform in the continent nation for students in their 10th and 11th year of school, from metropolitan Melbourne, regional Victoria and New South Wales.