Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 15:55 IST

GenAI use banned by one in four cos owing to data security risks: Cisco

Atleast 27 per cent of the surveyed organisations have banned the use of GenAI atleast temporarily, the 'Cisco 2024 Data Privacy Benchmark Study' found.

Business Desk
Challenges to GenAI adoption include data privacy, security, skills shortages, and resource limitations, while regulated industries like finance and healthcare are quickly adopting GenAI.
Challenges to GenAI adoption include data privacy, security, skills shortages, and resource limitations, while regulated industries like finance and healthcare are quickly adopting GenAI. | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

GenAI issues: Over one in four organisations surveyed have prohibited the use of Generative AI due to privacy and data security risks, a global study by Cisco has said.

Atleast 27 per cent of the surveyed organisations have banned the use of GenAI at least temporarily, the 'Cisco 2024 Data Privacy Benchmark Study' found.

Advertisement

Considering responses from 2,600 privacy and security professionals across 12 locations - India, Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Spain, the UK and the US, the study reflected that most organisations were limiting the use of generative artificial intelligence over data privacy and security issues. 

The findings underline the growing privacy concerns with GenAI, organisations facing trust challenges over AI use and returns from privacy investment.

Advertisement

Privacy is not only a regulatory compliance matter, the seventh edition of the report highlighted.

Businesses cited the threats to an organisation's legal and Intellectual Property rights among the top concerns at 69 per cent, followed closely by the risk of disclosing information to the public or competitors (68 per cent).

Advertisement

''Most organisations are aware of these risks and are putting in place controls to limit exposure: 63 per cent have established limitations on what data can be entered, 61 per cent have limits on which GenAI tools can be used by employees, and 27 per cent said their organisation had banned GenAI applications altogether for the time being,'' Cisco said

Even then, several people have entered problematic information such as employee information at 45 per cent, or non-public information about the company at 48 per cent.

Advertisement

Cisco’s Chief Legal Officer Dev Stahlkopf noted, "Organisations see GenAI as a fundamentally different technology with novel challenges to consider.'' 

Over 90 per cent of respondents believe GenAI requires new techniques to manage data and risk, Stahlkopf said, adding this is where thoughtful governance comes into play.

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 15:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hamilton's ex-teammate breaks silence on sensational Ferrari move

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. Not Samantha Ruth Prabhu, THIS Actress Joins Star Cast Of RC16

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  3. 23-Year-Old Indian Origin Student Killed in US

    World13 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: Siddaramaiah, 135 Karnataka Cong MLAs Protest in Delhi

    India News18 minutes ago

  5. Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami Live Streaming: Will Lionel Messi play?

    Sports 18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement