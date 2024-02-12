Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 12:26 IST

Google commits €25 million to bolster AI literacy across Europe

Google also plans to establish a series of "growth academies" designed to assist companies in scaling their operations through AI utilisation.

Business Desk
Google commits €25 million to bolster AI skills across Europe
Google commits €25 million to bolster AI skills across Europe | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Google AI funding: Alphabet-owned Google has announced a significant investment of €25 million aimed at enhancing artificial intelligence (AI) literacy and skills among individuals across Europe. The funding, announced on Monday, February 12, 2024, is intended to support social enterprises and nonprofits that are actively engaged in providing AI training to underserved communities. Google has initiated the application process, seeking organisations that can effectively reach those who stand to benefit the most from such educational opportunities.

In addition to financial support, Google plans to establish a series of "growth academies" designed to assist companies in scaling their operations through AI utilisation. Furthermore, the company has expanded its repertoire of free online AI training courses to encompass 18 languages, facilitating broader accessibility to AI education.

Advertisement

Adrian Brown, Executive Director of the Centre for Public Impact, which is collaborating with Google on this nonprofit initiative, emphasised the importance of addressing existing inequalities exacerbated by AI advancements. He stated, "Research shows that the benefits of AI could exacerbate existing inequalities — especially in terms of economic security and employment. This new program will help people across Europe develop their knowledge, skills, and confidence around AI, ensuring that no one is left behind."

This announcement follows Google's recent commitment to invest $1 billion in the construction of a data center near London, underscoring its efforts to meet the escalating demand for internet services in the region. The data centre, situated on a 33-acre (13-hectare) site acquired by Google in 2020, will be located in Waltham Cross, approximately 15 miles (24.14 km) north of central London.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs.)

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 12:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

5 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

5 hours ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya In LBD

5 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

16 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

16 hours ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

16 hours ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

16 hours ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

a day ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

a day ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

a day ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

2 days ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

2 days ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

2 days ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. IIT Madras Zanzibar Invites Applications for BSc and MTech Programs

    Education10 minutes ago

  2. Emerging market stocks dip, Shekel slides on downgrade

    Business News10 minutes ago

  3. Nitish Kumar Hits Out At Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar Assembly

    India News13 minutes ago

  4. Fed unlikely to cut rates in March amid inflation caution

    Business News13 minutes ago

  5. Tejashwi Questions Nitish's 'Loyalty' | 10 Points

    India News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement