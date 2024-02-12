Advertisement

Google AI funding: Alphabet-owned Google has announced a significant investment of €25 million aimed at enhancing artificial intelligence (AI) literacy and skills among individuals across Europe. The funding, announced on Monday, February 12, 2024, is intended to support social enterprises and nonprofits that are actively engaged in providing AI training to underserved communities. Google has initiated the application process, seeking organisations that can effectively reach those who stand to benefit the most from such educational opportunities.

In addition to financial support, Google plans to establish a series of "growth academies" designed to assist companies in scaling their operations through AI utilisation. Furthermore, the company has expanded its repertoire of free online AI training courses to encompass 18 languages, facilitating broader accessibility to AI education.

Adrian Brown, Executive Director of the Centre for Public Impact, which is collaborating with Google on this nonprofit initiative, emphasised the importance of addressing existing inequalities exacerbated by AI advancements. He stated, "Research shows that the benefits of AI could exacerbate existing inequalities — especially in terms of economic security and employment. This new program will help people across Europe develop their knowledge, skills, and confidence around AI, ensuring that no one is left behind."

This announcement follows Google's recent commitment to invest $1 billion in the construction of a data center near London, underscoring its efforts to meet the escalating demand for internet services in the region. The data centre, situated on a 33-acre (13-hectare) site acquired by Google in 2020, will be located in Waltham Cross, approximately 15 miles (24.14 km) north of central London.

(With Reuters inputs.)