English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 09:10 IST

Google DeepMind scientists to build AI startup in Paris

The startup, currently known as Holistic, is purportedly focused on developing a novel AI model.

Business Desk
Google DeepMind
Google DeepMind | Image:Google
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

DeepMind scientists’ venture: A duo of scientists from Google's artificial intelligence subsidiary, DeepMind, is reportedly in discussions with investors to establish an AI startup in Paris, according to media reports. Laurent Sifre and Karl Tuyls, who have tendered their resignations from DeepMind, are said to have engaged in talks with investors regarding a potential financing round aiming to secure over 200 million euros ($217.84 million), the report disclosed. 

The startup, currently known as Holistic, is purportedly focused on developing a novel AI model. Both Google and DeepMind have not yet responded to Reuters' requests for comment. DeepMind, acquired by Google nearly a decade ago to advance AI research, is now venturing into the competitive landscape of generative AI chatbots, rivalling offerings such as Microsoft-backed ChatGPT. 

Advertisement

In a related development, Mistral AI, based in Paris and founded by a former DeepMind researcher, announced in December that it had successfully raised 385 million euros ($419.34 million) in its second funding round within seven months.

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 09:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

17 minutes ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

19 minutes ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RBI greenlights Zoho, Juspay, Decentro as payment aggregators

    Business News14 minutes ago

  2. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India News15 minutes ago

  3. Gigantic update on The Rock vs Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  4. Gangs Of Godavari Delayed Further, Vishwak's Gaami To Release In March

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  5. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India News26 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement