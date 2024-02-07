Advertisement

DeepMind scientists’ venture: A duo of scientists from Google's artificial intelligence subsidiary, DeepMind, is reportedly in discussions with investors to establish an AI startup in Paris, according to media reports. Laurent Sifre and Karl Tuyls, who have tendered their resignations from DeepMind, are said to have engaged in talks with investors regarding a potential financing round aiming to secure over 200 million euros ($217.84 million), the report disclosed.

The startup, currently known as Holistic, is purportedly focused on developing a novel AI model. Both Google and DeepMind have not yet responded to Reuters' requests for comment. DeepMind, acquired by Google nearly a decade ago to advance AI research, is now venturing into the competitive landscape of generative AI chatbots, rivalling offerings such as Microsoft-backed ChatGPT.

In a related development, Mistral AI, based in Paris and founded by a former DeepMind researcher, announced in December that it had successfully raised 385 million euros ($419.34 million) in its second funding round within seven months.

(With Reuters inputs)