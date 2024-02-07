Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 15:18 IST

Google making education services better with new AI features

Google for Education, a product bundle featuring the Google Workspace productivity suite tailored for schools, includes offerings like Google Classroom.

Business Desk
Google
Google | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Google education: Google LLC is focusing on its Google for Education service with over 30 new features, incorporating various artificial intelligence and accessibility tools. The announcement was made at Bett 2024, an education technology event in London, where Google also unveiled 15 new Chromebooks, including six Advanced Use models designed for hardware-intensive tasks such as coding.

Google for Education, a product bundle featuring the Google Workspace productivity suite tailored for schools, includes offerings like Google Classroom. The update introduces several enhancements accessible through Classroom, including the ability for teachers to assign YouTube videos to students and create AI-assisted questions about the content. Another feature allows the conversion of data from Google Forms into AI-generated practice sets, initially introduced in 2022.

Advertisement

Among the machine learning improvements are two content management tools. A new Resources tab in the Classroom interface aids teachers in managing AI-generated practice sets and learning materials. Additionally, an embedded electronic signature tool has been added to streamline contract processing within Google Workspace.

The focus on accessibility includes updates for Google Meet, ChromeOS, and Chrome. Google Meet now supports closed captions in 30 additional languages, accompanied by a feature allowing the pinning of multiple video tiles during presentations, beneficial when using sign language interpreters.

Advertisement

In ChromeOS, the built-in screen reader gains optical character recognition capabilities to extract text from PDFs, read it aloud. Chrome's Reading Mode feature also receives a text-to-voice capability, enhancing the browsing experience.

To address diverse needs, Google plans to launch App Hub, a marketplace offering third-party add-ons and integrations with external applications later this year. These add-ons will cover various use cases, from creating virtual whiteboards to teaching programming concepts.

Advertisement

Two new cybersecurity controls have been introduced, allowing educational institutions to implement approval requests for sensitive configuration changes and streamlining the process for educators to request and approve integrations with third-party applications.

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 15:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. At least 25 killed in twin blasts in Pakistan's Balochistan

    Videos7 minutes ago

  2. Kerala FIFTY FIFTY FF-83 WEDNESDAY Lottery Lucky Draw OUT

    Info8 minutes ago

  3. Kerala State Lottery Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-401 TUESDAY Check Winners

    Info9 minutes ago

  4. Breaking: Arvind Kejriwal Summoned by Delhi Court on February 17

    India News9 minutes ago

  5. India News Live: Kejriwal Summoned By Delhi Court For Feb 17 Appearance

    India News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement