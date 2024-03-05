HCLTech announces AI Force to improve software development lifecycle efficiency

Advertisement

HCLTech AI Force: HCLTech has announced an initiative called HCLTech AI Force, designed to transform the software development and engineering lifecycle, according to an official statement. This GenAI platform, developed by the tech major, aims to accelerate time-to-value by streamlining processes with a focus on improving productivity, better quality, and expedited release timelines.

Built on Azure OpenAI and compatible with Microsoft GitHub Copilot, the patented GenAI platform is system-agnostic, offering a versatile suite of GenAI-based solutions tailored to optimise important aspects of software development and engineering workflows.

System agnostic means that the GenAI platform developed by HCLTech is not tied to any specific operating system or technology stack. It can integrate with various systems and technologies, regardless of their underlying architecture or infrastructure.

This flexibility allows the platform to be deployed across a wide range of environments and ecosystems, providing compatibility and interoperability with different software development tools, frameworks, and platforms.

By infusing intelligence into these workflows, HCLTech AI Force aims to improve efficiency and enhance the developer experience.

Vijay Guntur, President of Engineering and R&D Services at HCLTech, expressed excitement about the platform's potential. Guntur said, "This platform is a true game-changer and some of our pilots with clients in the technology and financial services industries have delivered extremely encouraging outcomes."

HCLTech aims to assist clients in maximising the value of GenAI across various domains, from chip development to cloud infrastructure and business process optimisation, according to the official release.