Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 12:12 IST

HCLTech announces AI Force to improve software development lifecycle efficiency

By infusing intelligence into these workflows, HCLTech AI Force aims to improve efficiency and enhance the developer experience.

Reported by: Business Desk
HCLTech
HCLTech | Image:HCLTech
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

HCLTech AI Force: HCLTech has announced an initiative called HCLTech AI Force, designed to transform the software development and engineering lifecycle, according to an official statement. This GenAI platform, developed by the tech major, aims to accelerate time-to-value by streamlining processes with a focus on improving productivity, better quality, and expedited release timelines.

Built on Azure OpenAI and compatible with Microsoft GitHub Copilot, the patented GenAI platform is system-agnostic, offering a versatile suite of GenAI-based solutions tailored to optimise important aspects of software development and engineering workflows. 

Advertisement

System agnostic means that the GenAI platform developed by HCLTech is not tied to any specific operating system or technology stack. It can integrate with various systems and technologies, regardless of their underlying architecture or infrastructure. 

This flexibility allows the platform to be deployed across a wide range of environments and ecosystems, providing compatibility and interoperability with different software development tools, frameworks, and platforms.

Advertisement

By infusing intelligence into these workflows, HCLTech AI Force aims to improve efficiency and enhance the developer experience.

Vijay Guntur, President of Engineering and R&D Services at HCLTech, expressed excitement about the platform's potential. Guntur said, "This platform is a true game-changer and some of our pilots with clients in the technology and financial services industries have delivered extremely encouraging outcomes."

Advertisement

HCLTech aims to assist clients in maximising the value of GenAI across various domains, from chip development to cloud infrastructure and business process optimisation, according to the official release. 

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 12:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

an hour ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

an hour ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

15 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

21 hours ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

21 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

a day ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

a day ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

a day ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

a day ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ola Electric secures DVA certificate under PLI Scheme for S1 Pro scooter

    Business News5 minutes ago

  2. 'Explosion on Saturday': K'taka Govt Gets Another Bomb Threat Mail

    India News5 minutes ago

  3. Dhindsa To Merge His Party With Shiromani Akali Dal Today

    Lok Sabha Elections5 minutes ago

  4. Miss World 2024 India Representative Sini Shetty Eyes Bollywood

    Entertainment6 minutes ago

  5. Exclusive: Sini Shetty On Representing India At Miss World 2023

    Videos11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo