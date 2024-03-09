How is the Private Sector gearing up for the Government’s AI Mission?

Advertisement

Growth for Indian Economy: The IndiaAI Mission will help startups and small businesses to create the right set of innovations to fuel the Indian economy, according to experts and tech founders.

On March 7, the Cabinet under the present regime greenlighted the IndiaAI Mission, a comprehensive national-level mission with a budget outlay of Rs.10,371.92 crore over a period of five years.

Yogendra Goyal, Chief Technology Officer of Kuhoo Fintech said the era of artificial intelligence (AI) today is similar to when the computer was invented, and needs localised innovation like software for the needs of the society and the nation.

“The kind of computing power and data an AI model needs is either possible by giant tech companies. This step of the government will help startups and SMEs to work and create the right set of innovations, (and is a) step in the right direction to give fuel & propulsion to the Indian economy,” he said.

Aspects of the Mission

The mission, envisioned as an umbrella programme under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will catalyse AI innovation through strategic programs and partnerships across the public and private sectors.



As part of the mission, 10,000 GPUs (graphics processing units), will be made available to various stakeholders for creating an AI ecosystem. GPU’s have an edge over CPU-based servers for processing data at a higher speed.



Components as part of the IndiaAI Mission include the IndiaAI Innovation Centre (IAIC), along with the IndiaAI Compute Capacity.



Other aspects include the IndiaAI Application Development Initiative, IndiaAI Datasets Platform and IndiaAI FutureSkills.



IndiaAI Startup Financing, and Safe and Trusted AI are also part of the mission.

Key to the Future

Sarvjeet Virk, co-founder and Managing Director of Finvasia said, “I firmly believe that AI holds the key to our future, and I consistently advocate for India's potential to lead the global stage in this arena.”



Supporting initiatives like the India AI program and boosting deep tech AI startups is a pivotal step towards kickstarting India's AI journey, he said, also laying emphasis on responsible AI projects and the development of indigenous tools and frameworks.



Finvasia, he said, is training and upskilling our employees in AI.



The mission will also pave the way for AI education, with the IndiaAI Innovation Centre (IAIC) acting as a key academic institution for implementing and retaining the best research talent. Additionally, the FutureSkills programme will expand the reach of AI education.



Arjun Reddy, co-founder of AI chatbot Haive commended the government on their aggressive approach to AI, but said the advised approach is not business-oriented.

“The most important part of the AI revolution is using it, and for that one needs inference-specific infrastructures like the ones Groq is offering, which HaiVE is partnering to setup in India,” he added.

