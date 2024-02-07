Advertisement

Tech layoffs loom: Microsoft is laying off 1,900 employees as part of a long line of job cuts in the technology and gaming industry.

Out of the 22,000 employees, the layoffs comprise of 8 per cent of the Microsoft Gaming division, The Verge reported.

The layoffs happened at Activision Blizzard and Xbox this week, with more roles affected in the former and some employees affected from Xbox and ZeniMax as part of the cuts.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, in an internal memo confirmed the layoffs. Blizzard president Mike Ybarra is also moving on from the company.

The layoffs happen on the heels of Microsoft crossing the $3 trillion mark on Wednesday, briefly overtaking Apple as the most valued company.

Activision, Blizzard, and King teams joined Microsoft three months ago, Spencer elaborated in his mail, adding that the company has identified areas of overlap and those whose roles will be impacted will be notified.

Microsoft’s game content and studios president Matt Booty in an internal memo said Ybarra is leaving after more than 20 years at Microsoft.

Allen Adham, Blizzard’s chief design officer, is also leaving the company.

Microsoft had laid off 10,000 employees last year. This year,

The software maker is due to report its fiscal Q2 2024 earnings next week, which, for the first time, will include results from the impact of the Activision Blizzard acquisition.

Microsoft plans to appoint a new Blizzard president next week.