Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 20:27 IST

Microsoft lays off 1,900 employees: Report

The company laid off its workforce from Activision Blizzard and Xbox

Business Desk
Microsoft
Microsoft | Image:Microsoft
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Tech layoffs loom: Microsoft is laying off 1,900 employees as part of a long line of job cuts in the technology and gaming industry. 

Out of the 22,000 employees, the layoffs comprise of 8 per cent of the Microsoft Gaming division, The Verge reported. 

Advertisement

The layoffs happened at Activision Blizzard and Xbox this week, with more roles affected in the former and some employees affected from Xbox and ZeniMax as part of the cuts.

 Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, in an internal memo confirmed the layoffs. Blizzard president Mike Ybarra is also moving on from the company. 

Advertisement

The layoffs happen on the heels of Microsoft crossing the $3 trillion mark on Wednesday, briefly overtaking Apple as the most valued company.

Activision, Blizzard, and King teams joined Microsoft three months ago, Spencer elaborated in his mail, adding that the company has identified areas of overlap and those whose roles will be impacted will be notified.

Advertisement

Microsoft’s game content and studios president Matt Booty in an internal memo said Ybarra is leaving after more than 20 years at Microsoft.

Allen Adham, Blizzard’s chief design officer, is also leaving the company. 

Advertisement

Microsoft had laid off 10,000 employees last year. This year, 

 The software maker is due to report its fiscal Q2 2024 earnings next week, which, for the first time, will include results from the impact of the Activision Blizzard acquisition.

Advertisement

Microsoft plans to appoint a new Blizzard president next week.

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 20:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. At least 25 killed in twin blasts in Pakistan's Balochistan

    Videos7 minutes ago

  2. Kerala FIFTY FIFTY FF-83 WEDNESDAY Lottery Lucky Draw OUT

    Info8 minutes ago

  3. Kerala State Lottery Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-401 TUESDAY Check Winners

    Info9 minutes ago

  4. Breaking: Arvind Kejriwal Summoned by Delhi Court on February 17

    India News10 minutes ago

  5. India News Live: Kejriwal Summoned By Delhi Court For Feb 17 Appearance

    India News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement