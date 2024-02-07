Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 13:35 IST

Mirasys India deploys 500 cameras for Ram Temple surveillance in Ayodhya

The company has deployed AI video surveillance systems across temple premises, city for safety of pilgrims and inhabitants

Government considers AI surveillance for security
Government considers AI surveillance for security | Image:ANI
Safeguarding devotees: The Ram Mandir inauguation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ayodhya marked a historic event, as well as a thriving public partnership to ensure a smooth flow of the event procedures. 

The Pran Pratishta of Ram Lalla done today in the presence of 7,000 dignitaries and lakhs of devotees arriving in the city saw stringent security measures to ensure no loopholes. 

AI-based video surveillance and analytics company Mirasys India said it has deployed AI video surveillance systems on over 500 cameras across the premises and perimeter of Ram Mandir and other key points across Ayodhya.

The technology is responsible for safeguarding all the entrance and exit points, and the main gate of the temple with centralised access.

The cameras also offer a 360-degree view of critical crossings, offices, and establishments of the town for the safety of inhabitants as part of the global, historic event in the sacred city in Uttar Pradesh.

The unified AI-enabled platform helps data feed across the sacred city, with multiple layers of encryption to avoid data tampering or attacks.

The surveillance devices enable high-definition zoom-in to recognise faces accurately as well as identify the smallest of objects, for effective crowd management and estimation.

Arindam Das Sarkar, Managing Director, Mirasys (India) said it is a matter of pride for the company to help enhance the security across the town.

“With encrypted data, leveraging AI-powered unified Video Management Surveillance Technology and hundreds of cameras all around and facial recognition system to crowd estimation and threshold alerts, queue management, hourly to daily devotee count  etc, the Pran Pratishtha also marks a smart transformation of Ayodhya in terms of security, with cutting-edge AI Video Analytics and surveillance tech,” he added.

To effectively manage the influx of national and global pilgrims, AI will play a significant role in boosting Ram Mandir and Ayodhya city’s security. 

AI-based surveillance would also equip the security personnel and authorities to notice the smallest of disturbances and initiate timely action, with real-time analysis of threats or security lapses. 

The data will be stored at a central location, which can be accessed by authorised personnel only to protect the data from miscreants. 

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 13:35 IST

