Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 14:43 IST

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang urges nations to develop sovereign AI infrastructure

According to Huang, allowing AI infrastructure to be developed solely by external entities poses significant risks.

Business Desk
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang | Image:Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sovereign AI infrastructure: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang spoke on the critical importance for every country to establish its artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. Huang, while addressing the World Government Summit in Dubai, asserted that such infrastructure is essential for harnessing the economic potential of AI while safeguarding each nation's cultural identity.

According to Huang, allowing AI infrastructure to be developed solely by external entities poses significant risks. He stressed the need for countries to take initiative in building their AI capabilities to avoid dependence on others. Nvidia, renowned for its high-end AI chips, aims to democratise access to AI technology by facilitating efficient computing processes.

Advertisement

While acknowledging concerns surrounding the perceived dangers of AI, Huang argued that similar apprehensions have been successfully addressed in the past with technologies like automobiles and aviation. He cautioned against sensationalising AI's potential risks, suggesting that such tactics may deter necessary advancements in the field.

Notably, Nvidia faced challenges following new U.S. restrictions imposed on some of its AI chips last October. However, the company announced efforts to collaborate with customers in China and the Middle East to obtain necessary export licenses for compliant products.

Advertisement

As Nvidia prepares to release its fourth-quarter earnings report on February 21, Huang's remarks underscore the company's commitment to advancing AI technology while navigating regulatory complexities in the global market.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 14:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

5 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

5 hours ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya In LBD

5 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

16 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

16 hours ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

16 hours ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

16 hours ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

a day ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

a day ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

a day ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

2 days ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

2 days ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

2 days ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. IIT Madras Zanzibar Invites Applications for BSc and MTech Programs

    Education10 minutes ago

  2. Emerging market stocks dip, Shekel slides on downgrade

    Business News10 minutes ago

  3. Nitish Kumar Hits Out At Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar Assembly

    India News13 minutes ago

  4. Fed unlikely to cut rates in March amid inflation caution

    Business News14 minutes ago

  5. Tejashwi Questions Nitish's 'Loyalty' | 10 Points

    India News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement