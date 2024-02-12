Advertisement

Sovereign AI infrastructure: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang spoke on the critical importance for every country to establish its artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. Huang, while addressing the World Government Summit in Dubai, asserted that such infrastructure is essential for harnessing the economic potential of AI while safeguarding each nation's cultural identity.

According to Huang, allowing AI infrastructure to be developed solely by external entities poses significant risks. He stressed the need for countries to take initiative in building their AI capabilities to avoid dependence on others. Nvidia, renowned for its high-end AI chips, aims to democratise access to AI technology by facilitating efficient computing processes.

Advertisement

While acknowledging concerns surrounding the perceived dangers of AI, Huang argued that similar apprehensions have been successfully addressed in the past with technologies like automobiles and aviation. He cautioned against sensationalising AI's potential risks, suggesting that such tactics may deter necessary advancements in the field.

Notably, Nvidia faced challenges following new U.S. restrictions imposed on some of its AI chips last October. However, the company announced efforts to collaborate with customers in China and the Middle East to obtain necessary export licenses for compliant products.

Advertisement

As Nvidia prepares to release its fourth-quarter earnings report on February 21, Huang's remarks underscore the company's commitment to advancing AI technology while navigating regulatory complexities in the global market.

(With Reuters inputs.)