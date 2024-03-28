OpenAI announces GPT earning programs for US developers

Advertisement

OpenAI GPT earning program: OpenAI initiated a partnership with select US developers to trial earnings based on GPT usage to commend users' ingenuity with the GPT Builder and foster an inclusive ecosystem. The inauguration of the GPT Store on March 12, catering to ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Enterprise subscribers, offers a spectrum of GPTs crafted by collaborators and the community.

Announcing the development from its official account on X, OpenAI said, “We’re partnering with a small group of US builders to test usage-based GPT earnings. Our goal is to create a vibrant ecosystem where builders are rewarded for their creativity and impact and we look forward to collaborating with builders on the best approach to get there.”

With the promise of a revenue scheme for GPT builders announced earlier in Q1, OpenAI kickstarts its initial phase by compensating US developers proportionate to the engagement garnered by their GPTs.

Within a mere two-month span since the GPT launch, users have already spawned over 3 million personalised versions of ChatGPT.

Accessible via chat.openai.com/gpts, the GPT Store features an array of GPTs spanning diverse categories including DALL·E, writing, research, programming, education, and lifestyle.

Some of the most popular GPTs on the platform include Consensus, Image Generator, Canva, Grimoire, Logo Creator, and Cartoonize Yourself. Users can dive deeper into the most trending and popular GPTs through the community leaderboard and play around with them to find the one that suits their requirements.