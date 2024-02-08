Advertisement

OpenAIs’ GPT store: OpenAI has unveiled the GPT Store, a platform designed to allow ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Enterprise users to discover, share, and utilise customised GPT models. This development comes on the heels of an announcement two months ago that over 3 million bespoke versions of ChatGPT have been created by users.

Image credit: OpenAI GPT store

Diverse range of GPTs available

The GPT Store offers a comprehensive array of GPTs spanning multiple categories such as DALL·E, writing, research, programming, education, and lifestyle. Users can also use a community leaderboard to identify popular and trending GPT models. Additionally, OpenAI plans to feature select GPTs weekly, including offerings from partners like AllTrails for personalised trail recommendations and Khan Academy’s Code Tutor for enhancing coding skills.

OpenAI has also simplified the process for individuals interested in contributing their custom GPTs to the store. Builders can easily share their creations, provided they save the GPT for public access and complete a verification process through their Builder Profile settings.

To ensure compliance with OpenAI's usage policies and brand guidelines, the company has implemented a rigorous review system that combines both human and automated evaluations.

Revenue opportunities for builders

In the first quarter, OpenAI intends to introduce a GPT builder revenue programme, initially targeting US-based creators. Under this initiative, OpenAI aims to compensate builders based on user engagement with their custom GPT models, with specific criteria for payments to be disclosed in the near future.

Furthermore, OpenAI has rolled out a dedicated ChatGPT Team plan catering to teams of varying sizes. Team and Enterprise customers will benefit from a private section within the GPT Store, offering enhanced administrative controls to manage internal and external GPT usage securely.

(With Reuters inputs)