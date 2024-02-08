Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 18:35 IST

OpenAI shares strategy to minimise AI intervention in 2024 elections

The company iterates its continuous efforts to refine usage policies for their AI models, including ChatGPT and the API.

Anirudh Trivedi
OpenAI
OpenAI | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Al in 2024 elections: OpenAI has unveiled a plan to ensure the integrity of global elections as the world gears up for crucial polls in 2024. The strategy encompasses several key initiatives aimed at curbing the potential abuse of OpenAI’s technology during elections. One focal point is the proactive prevention of abuse, with a specific focus on countering misleading content such as "deepfakes," scaled influence operations, and chatbots impersonating candidates. The company employs red teaming, user engagement, and safety mitigations to anticipate and address risks associated with their AI systems. 

The company iterates its continuous efforts to refine usage policies for their AI models, including ChatGPT and the API. 

Advertisement

Notably, the prohibition of applications for political campaigning and lobbying aims to prevent any undue influence. The company places emphasis on ensuring that users can trust the interactions they have, disallowing the creation of chatbots pretending to be real individuals or institutions.

In the official blog shared by OpenAi, the company shared its attempts to improve image provenance including implementing the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity’s digital credentials for images generated by DALL·E 3. The company is experimenting with a provenance classifier, a tool designed to detect manipulated images, with plans to involve journalists, platforms, and researchers for feedback.

Advertisement

Furthermore, OpenAI shared that will improve access to authoritative voting information. In collaboration with the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) in the United States, ChatGPT will direct users to CanIVote.org, a trusted source for US voting information, when asked specific procedural election-related questions.

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 18:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment40 minutes ago

  2. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  4. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement