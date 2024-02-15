Advertisement

OpenAI search engine: Sam Altman-led OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT, is reportedly venturing into the realm of search engines posing a distant threat to search engine giant Google.OpenAI is purportedly working on a new search tool that may rival established giants like Google and Bing, The Information reported quoting an unknown source.

While OpenAI has not officially confirmed these speculations, hints from their recent endeavors to enhance ChatGPT's browsing capabilities hint at a potential shift towards a more contextual, conversational approach to search. The report suggests that this new search tool might leverage Microsoft's Bing search functionality as its foundation.

Advertisement

This alignment with Bing isn't surprising, considering Microsoft's substantial investments in OpenAI in recent years. OpenAI's technology has already been integrated into various Microsoft products, including Bing web search and Copilot. Leveraging Microsoft's resources alongside OpenAI's expertise, the rumored search tool could offer a knowledge-based approach that goes beyond traditional keyword-centric search engines.

However, it's worth noting that previous attempts by Microsoft to challenge Google with AI-powered search experiences haven't significantly impacted market share. Users tend to stick with familiar tools, even when presented with innovative alternatives.

Advertisement

The possibility of integrating the new search tool directly into ChatGPT as a premium feature for subscribers adds another layer of intrigue to the situation. Yet, it remains uncertain whether users will adopt this new offering over established search engines like Google.

While details are scarce and official confirmation is pending, the emergence of these rumours underscores the ongoing evolution of web search technologies. Other players in the field, such as Arc Search with its "Browse for me" feature, also hint at alternative approaches to information discovery online.