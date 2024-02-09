Updated February 9th, 2024 at 08:02 IST
Sam Altman engages in funding talks for chip, AI initiative: Report
The sources familiar with the matter suggest that the project might necessitate raising between $5 trillion to $7 trillion.
Sam Altan in talks with investors: OpenAI's chief executive offcier (CEO) Sam Altman is engaging in discussions with investors, notably including the UAE, to secure funds for a technological initiative aimed at enhancing global chip manufacturing capabilities and bolstering artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal on Thursday.
The sources familiar with the matter suggest that the project might necessitate raising between $5 trillion to $7 trillion. The endeavour seeks to augment the world's capacity for chip production while simultaneously advancing artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.
With potential backing from the investors, the initiative represents a major effort to propel technological innovation and address the growing demand for advanced computing infrastructure and artificial intelligence applications.
(With Reuters Inputs)
