Updated February 9th, 2024 at 08:02 IST

Sam Altman engages in funding talks for chip, AI initiative: Report

The sources familiar with the matter suggest that the project might necessitate raising between $5 trillion to $7 trillion.

Business Desk
Sam Altman
Sam Altman | Image:YouTube
Sam Altan in talks with investors: OpenAI's chief executive offcier (CEO) Sam Altman is engaging in discussions with investors, notably including the UAE, to secure funds for a technological initiative aimed at enhancing global chip manufacturing capabilities and bolstering artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

The sources familiar with the matter suggest that the project might necessitate raising between $5 trillion to $7 trillion. The endeavour seeks to augment the world's capacity for chip production while simultaneously advancing artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

With potential backing from the investors, the initiative represents a major effort to propel technological innovation and address the growing demand for advanced computing infrastructure and artificial intelligence applications.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published February 9th, 2024 at 08:02 IST

