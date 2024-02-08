Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 17:01 IST

Samsung set to launch Galaxy AI on January 17

Recently unveiled, Galaxy AI is described as a comprehensive mobile AI experience for Galaxy devices.

Business Desk
Galaxy AI
Galaxy AI | Image:Samsung
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy AI: Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for January 17 is gearing up to be a major platform for showcasing generative AI on smartphones. While the anticipated Galaxy S24 phones are expected to bring hardware upgrades such as high-resolution cameras and vibrant displays, the primary focus this year appears to be on software innovations, particularly Samsung's new AI initiatives.

Recently unveiled, Galaxy AI is described as a comprehensive mobile AI experience for Galaxy devices. Although specific details are limited, Samsung indicates that Galaxy AI will drive features related to communication, productivity, and creativity upon its early 2024 launch.

Advertisement

The timing strongly suggests that Galaxy AI will make its debut with the Galaxy S24 line, introducing an AI enhancement not present in its predecessor Galaxy phones. One of the teased Galaxy AI capabilities is the AI Live Translate Call, offering real-time audio and text translations during phone calls made through Samsung's native calling app. Noteworthy is the on-device processing, ensuring private translations, a departure from cloud-based solutions.

Similar to Bixby

Galaxy AI appears to share similarities with Bixby, Samsung's six-year-old digital assistant, but with better features. Bixby is expected to continue managing Samsung's connected home devices, while Galaxy AI takes centre stage as the AI interface for Galaxy phones.

Considering Qualcomm's AI phone demonstrations and Samsung's claims regarding the Exynos 2400, generative AI could emerge as a standout feature for Galaxy AI. Drawing inspiration from technologies like ChatGPT, known for creating text, images, video, and more from prompts, Samsung may integrate user-friendly generative AI directly into Galaxy S24 cameras, messaging apps, and other functionalities.

Advertisement

With reports of Apple also exploring generative AI for future products, Samsung seems poised to outpace its biggest rival in introducing impactful on-device generative AI. The full extent of Samsung's new AI power will be unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked 2024, leaving audiences eager to witness the advancements firsthand.

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 17:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment40 minutes ago

  2. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  4. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement