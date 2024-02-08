Samsung set to launch Galaxy AI on January 17

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy AI: Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for January 17 is gearing up to be a major platform for showcasing generative AI on smartphones. While the anticipated Galaxy S24 phones are expected to bring hardware upgrades such as high-resolution cameras and vibrant displays, the primary focus this year appears to be on software innovations, particularly Samsung's new AI initiatives.

Recently unveiled, Galaxy AI is described as a comprehensive mobile AI experience for Galaxy devices. Although specific details are limited, Samsung indicates that Galaxy AI will drive features related to communication, productivity, and creativity upon its early 2024 launch.

The timing strongly suggests that Galaxy AI will make its debut with the Galaxy S24 line, introducing an AI enhancement not present in its predecessor Galaxy phones. One of the teased Galaxy AI capabilities is the AI Live Translate Call, offering real-time audio and text translations during phone calls made through Samsung's native calling app. Noteworthy is the on-device processing, ensuring private translations, a departure from cloud-based solutions.

Similar to Bixby

Galaxy AI appears to share similarities with Bixby, Samsung's six-year-old digital assistant, but with better features. Bixby is expected to continue managing Samsung's connected home devices, while Galaxy AI takes centre stage as the AI interface for Galaxy phones.

Considering Qualcomm's AI phone demonstrations and Samsung's claims regarding the Exynos 2400, generative AI could emerge as a standout feature for Galaxy AI. Drawing inspiration from technologies like ChatGPT, known for creating text, images, video, and more from prompts, Samsung may integrate user-friendly generative AI directly into Galaxy S24 cameras, messaging apps, and other functionalities.

With reports of Apple also exploring generative AI for future products, Samsung seems poised to outpace its biggest rival in introducing impactful on-device generative AI. The full extent of Samsung's new AI power will be unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked 2024, leaving audiences eager to witness the advancements firsthand.