Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 13:02 IST

TCS elevates AI capabilities, unveils cutting-edge AI Experience Zone

TCS has invested in 24 Centers of Excellence (CoE) and 14 innovation labs globally, further solidifying its commitment to AI innovation and development.

Business Desk
TCS 'cash for jobs' scam
TCS | Image:Tata Consultancy Services
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

TCS elevates AI capabilities: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) continues its strides in artificial intelligence (AI), reinforcing its commitment to building one of the largest AI-ready workforces globally. Following the training of over 150,000 employees in foundational Generative AI skills, TCS has launched an AI Experience Zone, a pioneering initiative aimed at hands-on proficiency in AI and Generative AI (GenAI).

In this immersive environment, TCS employees can engage with cutting-edge GenAI-powered applications, fostering innovation in AI applications like content creation, information discovery, and task automation. The AI Experience Zone encourages experimentation with open-source technologies and prominent language models from industry leaders such as Amazon Web Services, Google, and Microsoft.

Advertisement

Siva Ganesan, Head of TCS AI.Cloud Unit, highlighted, "The AI Experience Zone empowers our associates to harness the transformative potential of GenAI through hands-on experience. It encourages collaboration, allowing associates worldwide to come together, build solutions, and participate in hackathons, challenges, and contests."

Industry recognition of TCS's AI prowess includes accolades from leading market researchers. Forrester, in its 'The AI Services Landscape Q1 2024' report, acknowledged TCS as a large provider of AI services among Fortune 500 enterprises. Everest, in its 'PEAK Matrix assessment 2023,' recognised TCS as a leader among 26 top global service providers.

Advertisement

TCS is set to lead discussions on AI's future at the World Economic Forum in Davos, collaborating with renowned technology institutes like Carnegie Mellon University, MIT Connection Science, and MIT Computer Science & AI Lab. K Krithivasan, TCS MD & CEO, will share insights on creating an AI-first architecture and harnessing GenAI's potential.

Harrick Vin, Chief Technology Officer, TCS, affirmed, "Embracing Gen AI as a key component of our strategy, we are transforming not just how we operate but also how we lead and innovate in a rapidly evolving world. By harnessing the potential of GenAI, we aim to set new benchmarks in innovation, efficiency, and client success, propelling us into the future."

Advertisement

TCS has invested in 24 Centers of Excellence (CoE) and 14 innovation labs globally, further solidifying its commitment to AI innovation and development. The company's partnerships with hyper scalers, Nvidia, Anthropic, and others, showcase its dedication to offering top-notch AI services. The AI Experience Zone stands as a testament to TCS's dedication to shaping a future powered by AI.
 

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 13:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement