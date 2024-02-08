Advertisement

TCS elevates AI capabilities: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) continues its strides in artificial intelligence (AI), reinforcing its commitment to building one of the largest AI-ready workforces globally. Following the training of over 150,000 employees in foundational Generative AI skills, TCS has launched an AI Experience Zone, a pioneering initiative aimed at hands-on proficiency in AI and Generative AI (GenAI).

In this immersive environment, TCS employees can engage with cutting-edge GenAI-powered applications, fostering innovation in AI applications like content creation, information discovery, and task automation. The AI Experience Zone encourages experimentation with open-source technologies and prominent language models from industry leaders such as Amazon Web Services, Google, and Microsoft.

Advertisement

Siva Ganesan, Head of TCS AI.Cloud Unit, highlighted, "The AI Experience Zone empowers our associates to harness the transformative potential of GenAI through hands-on experience. It encourages collaboration, allowing associates worldwide to come together, build solutions, and participate in hackathons, challenges, and contests."

Industry recognition of TCS's AI prowess includes accolades from leading market researchers. Forrester, in its 'The AI Services Landscape Q1 2024' report, acknowledged TCS as a large provider of AI services among Fortune 500 enterprises. Everest, in its 'PEAK Matrix assessment 2023,' recognised TCS as a leader among 26 top global service providers.

Advertisement

TCS is set to lead discussions on AI's future at the World Economic Forum in Davos, collaborating with renowned technology institutes like Carnegie Mellon University, MIT Connection Science, and MIT Computer Science & AI Lab. K Krithivasan, TCS MD & CEO, will share insights on creating an AI-first architecture and harnessing GenAI's potential.

Harrick Vin, Chief Technology Officer, TCS, affirmed, "Embracing Gen AI as a key component of our strategy, we are transforming not just how we operate but also how we lead and innovate in a rapidly evolving world. By harnessing the potential of GenAI, we aim to set new benchmarks in innovation, efficiency, and client success, propelling us into the future."

Advertisement

TCS has invested in 24 Centers of Excellence (CoE) and 14 innovation labs globally, further solidifying its commitment to AI innovation and development. The company's partnerships with hyper scalers, Nvidia, Anthropic, and others, showcase its dedication to offering top-notch AI services. The AI Experience Zone stands as a testament to TCS's dedication to shaping a future powered by AI.

