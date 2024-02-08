Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 07:33 IST

Walmart introduces innovative GenAI search technology for shoppers

While currently available for iOS users, it will soon be extended to the website and Android app later this year.

Business Desk
Walmart
Walmart | Image:Wikimedia Commons
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Walmart’s GenAI bet: Walmart has introduced two innovative AI-powered tools at the CES conference in Las Vegas, aimed at enhancing the shopping experience for customers. 

Image Credits: ANI

The retail giant unveiled the GenAI search tool, a collaborative effort with Microsoft, combining AI models with Walmart's shopper data. This tool allows users to search for products using specific scenarios like "a football watch party" or "help me plan a unicorn-themed party for my daughter," providing a curated list of items instead of searching individually for each product. 

While currently available for iOS users, it will soon be extended to the website and Android app later this year.

In addition to the GenAI search tool, Walmart showcased another AI application called "Walmart InHome Replenishment." This tool is designed for subscribers to the InHome delivery service, helping them quickly populate online shopping carts with frequently ordered items.

Walmart is among several companies exploring the potential of Generative AI technology, following the success of ChatGPT in 2022. 

The retail giant's competitor, Amazon.com, has already deployed generative AI tools for ad targeting, while Volkswagen announced its integration of ChatGPT into its cars at the CES conference.

Furthermore, Walmart announced the expanded availability of its in-house AI tool, My Assistant, to employees in 11 countries. 

Additionally, the company introduced an AI and computer vision-enabled service aimed at streamlining the shopping experience at Sam's Club stores. 

Currently in pilot testing at 10 stores, the technology utilises cameras and AI processing in the exit area to capture images of shopping carts, eliminating the need for manual receipt verification. 

Walmart plans to rapidly expand this technology to nearly 600 clubs by the end of the year, addressing customer concerns about wait times at the exit.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published January 10th, 2024 at 07:32 IST

