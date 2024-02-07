Advertisement

Cloud computing infra in Japan: Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced on Friday its plan to invest 2.26 trillion yen ($15.24 billion) in Japan by 2027, aiming to enhance its cloud computing infrastructure, a crucial component supporting artificial technology (AI) services.

The investment will primarily target the expansion of facilities in Tokyo and Osaka to meet the increasing demand from customers, according to a statement from the Amazon.com unit. This financial commitment follows a prior investment of 1.51 trillion yen allocated from 2011 to 2022 for the development of cloud capacity in Japan. AWS highlighted its provision of generative AI services to prominent Japanese corporate clients, including Asahi Group, Marubeni, and Nomura Holdings.

The move aligns with Japan's broader efforts, both at the governmental and corporate levels, to accelerate advancements in AI development. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida engaged with leaders from ChatGPT and advanced chipmaker Nvidia over the past year, emphasizing discussions on AI regulation and infrastructure.

(With Reuters inputs)