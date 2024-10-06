sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ 1 Year of Oct 7 Attack | Women's T20 World Cup | US Elections | Karachi Blast | Chennai Tragedy |
  • News /
  • Tech /
  • Beyond tech infrastructure, we are now partners in biz transformation for cos: Google Cloud India MD

Published 11:24 IST, October 6th 2024

Beyond tech infrastructure, we are now partners in biz transformation for cos: Google Cloud India MD

India is among the fastest-growing markets for Google in the cloud services segment. It is looking to partner with companies in their business transformation.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
google cloud
India is among the fastest-growing markets for Google in the cloud services segment | Image: Reuters
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

11:24 IST, October 6th 2024