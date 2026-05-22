Oura Ring 5 With Minor Upgrades Expected to Launch Next Week

The Oura Ring 5 is on the verge of an official debut, with a leaked internal document pointing to an announcement on May 28, followed by pre-orders opening the same day and shipping in the US, beginning on June 4.

The document, shared on Reddit, lists May 28 as the announcement date, with pre-orders starting simultaneously. Shipping is reportedly scheduled for June 4, giving buyers a clear gap between order and delivery. The leaked document also carries what appear to be official images of the ring and its charging case, matching March renders that first showed the updated look. Oura had previously asked Android Headlines to remove those earlier renders, lending further credibility to the leaked material.

A Refinement, Not a Reinvention

The Oura Ring 5 will be smaller and more comfortable than its predecessor, and will offer the same health and subscription features as the Ring 4. The sensor package appears unchanged, with Oura instead focusing on optimising the functionality of existing sensors to collect more accurate data and consume less power. The charging case will be able to top up the ring four times.

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If genuine, the internal document suggests Oura is focusing more on refinement than a major feature overhaul, a notable decision for a company with an $11 billion valuation that has been under growing competitive pressure from alternatives like the RingConn Gen 3 and Ultrahuman, which already offer blood pressure monitoring.

What Changes on the Outside

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Images that first surfaced in March 2026 show the Ring 5 with a slightly more curved outer surface than the Ring 4, and the transition to the synthetic resin inner band is more seamless. The effect is a ring that reads more like jewellery than a health tracker, which has been a deliberate direction for Oura given its growing celebrity following.

Six colour options are expected. Rose Gold is out, and Deep Rose is in. Matte Black, Silver in brushed and glossy finishes, and Gold round out the palette. The colour naming choices alone reflect Oura's continued positioning at the premium end of the smart ring market.

Sensors: Bigger But Familiar

The Ring 5's optical sensors are reportedly significantly larger than those in the Ring 4, with additional red and green LEDs expected to improve heart rate and SpO2 accuracy. That makes the hardware change more than purely cosmetic, even if the headline health tracking features remain the same as Ring 4.

Pricing and Competition

Pricing has not been confirmed. The Oura Ring 4 (read the detailed review) starts at ₹28,900 in India and $349 in the US, and a price increase of around $50 would not be surprising given ongoing hardware and component costs.