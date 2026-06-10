Canva Finally Lets You Work Without Internet, Offline Mode Rolls Out to All Users

Canva has rolled out a long-requested offline mode that allows users to continue creating and editing designs even without an active internet connection, making the platform more practical for commuters, travellers and users in areas with unreliable connectivity.

Called Canva Offline, the feature enables users to save designs for offline access and continue working across supported devices and formats. Once an internet connection is restored, any changes made while offline are automatically synced to the cloud.

The company said the feature is available at no additional cost to all Canva users and was developed in response to one of the most frequently requested capabilities from its global community. It is aimed at mobile-first users, students, educators, entrepreneurs and professionals who often need to work while travelling or in locations with inconsistent network coverage.

Users Can Work Offline for Up to 14 Days

According to Canva, users can continue creating and editing saved designs for up to 14 days without internet access after enabling offline support. To use the feature, they simply need to select the "Make available offline" option for a design before going offline.

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The rollout follows Canva's earlier announcement of the feature at its Canva Create event and comes as the company continues to expand its productivity tools beyond traditional web-based design workflows.

India a Key Focus for the Rollout

Canva also highlighted India as one of its fastest-growing markets, saying the feature has been designed with the realities of mobile-first users in mind.

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"Offline mode reflects our commitment to building for the way India creates today: mobile-first, always moving, and full of ideas," Rob Kawalsky, Global Head of Product at Canva, said in a statement.

The announcement builds on the company's recent efforts to integrate AI-powered capabilities across its platform, including its Connected App for Google Gemini and new editing tools powered by Canva's proprietary AI models.