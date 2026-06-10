Netflix Expands Mobile Experience With Vertical Clips, New Games and Smarter Content Discovery

Netflix has announced a fresh set of product updates aimed at making its mobile app more personalised and interactive, with the streaming giant expanding its redesigned mobile experience, introducing new content discovery tools, and doubling down on gaming across the Asia-Pacific region. The announcements were made at the company's APAC Product Innovation Showcase on Wednesday.

Among the biggest additions is the continued rollout of Netflix's redesigned mobile experience, which recently launched in markets including India, the US and the UK. The refreshed interface will expand to Japan and South Korea in July, with additional regional launches planned later.

Vertical Clips Aim to Make Content Discovery Easier

At the heart of the new experience is Clips, a vertical video feed designed to help users discover new shows and films through short snippets tailored to their viewing habits.

Users can save titles directly to their My List, share clips with friends, or jump straight into the featured movie or series. Netflix said the feed is personalised using a member's viewing history and interactions within the app.

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The company also plans to test themed collections of Clips centred around genres, moods, behind-the-scenes moments, reality television highlights and even podcast excerpts, further expanding the role of short-form video within the platform.

Netflix Continues to Push Into Gaming

Netflix also used the event to outline its broader gaming strategy, particularly for children and families.

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From 20 June, the company's Playground experience will introduce a dedicated KPop Demon Hunters collection featuring six new mini-games inspired by the franchise. Netflix said additional games based on popular children's films and series will be introduced in the future.

The company also highlighted its growing use of curated collections and themed hubs that allow users to browse content based on interests, cultural moments and seasonal events. In India, for example, collections can be tied to occasions such as Diwali, while users in Japan may see recommendations around Golden Week.

Netflix also showcased its recently introduced Watch Your Favourite Books hub, a dedicated browsing experience for viewers looking for screen adaptations of books.