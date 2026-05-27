DailyObjects Launches NODE Modular Wireless Charging Ecosystem in India

DailyObjects has launched NODE, a modular wireless charging ecosystem designed for users with multiple devices and desk setups. The company claims NODE is the world’s first modular wireless charging ecosystem built around interchangeable charging modules and a single-wire dock system.

The ecosystem allows users to create customised 2-in-1 or 3-in-1 charging setups using detachable modules that can function both on the dock and independently.

The launch comes as wireless charging brands increasingly shift toward ecosystem-style products instead of standalone chargers, particularly among users managing smartphones, earbuds, smartwatches, and portable accessories simultaneously.

Modules Include Phone Charger, Watch Stand and Portable Lamp

The NODE lineup includes a Wireless Charging Phone Stand, a Wireless Charging Disk, an Apple Watch Charging Stand, and a Portable Lamp.

Advertisement

The modules connect through pogo-pin docking and USB Type-C support, allowing them to work both while attached to the dock and independently in portable mode.

The Wireless Charging Phone Stand includes a built-in 7,800mAh battery pack, while the Portable Lamp includes a 2,600mAh battery and up to eight hours of backup with three dimming modes.

Advertisement

Built Around Qi2.2 Wireless Charging

DailyObjects says NODE is powered by the Qi2.2 standard, currently the latest wireless charging certification supporting magnetic alignment and faster charging speeds across compatible Android and Apple devices.

The system supports Qi, Qi2, and Qi2.2-compatible smartphones, alongside wireless charging for earbuds and Apple Watch models.

The dock itself supports up to 65W power input and uses what the company calls a “One Wire System,” where a single cable powers the entire setup instead of requiring separate chargers for each device.

Focus on Desk Setups and Portable Charging

According to DailyObjects, NODE has been designed around modern desk setups and multi-device usage patterns where users increasingly switch between workspaces, travel environments, and home setups. The company says the modular structure allows users to swap charging configurations quickly depending on device combinations and usage requirements.

Price and Availability