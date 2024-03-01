Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 13:51 IST

Dell exceeds profit estimates amid growing AI server demand, shares zoom

With orders surging nearly 40% sequentially and backlog nearly doubling to $2.9 billion by the end of the fiscal year, Dell is optimistic about the coming year.

Business Desk
Dell
Dell | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dell for AI: Dell Technologies exceeded Wall Street expectations with its forecasted annual revenue and profit, driving its shares up over 16 per cent in after-hours trading. The company is capitalising on the growing demand for its artificial intelligence (AI) servers, equipped with Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs), which cater to the requirements of high-performance computing.

Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke highlighted the strong momentum in AI-optimised server sales, with orders surging nearly 40 per cent sequentially and backlog nearly doubling to $2.9 billion by the end of the fiscal year.

Advertisement

Despite a previous revenue slowdown in the PC market, attributable to the waning demand for PCs and electronics amid the pandemic-driven work-from-home trend, Dell is optimistic about a recovery. CFO Yvonne McGill expressed confidence in the upcoming PC refresh cycle and the long-term impact of AI on the PC market.

Conversely, rival server maker Hewlett Packard Enterprise experienced a 3.7 per cent decline in shares after forecasting quarterly revenue below expectations. However, Lenovo Group reported robust quarterly earnings, marking a return to revenue growth after five quarters of decline.

Advertisement

According to data research firm Canalys, the global PC market experienced 3 per cent growth in the fourth quarter of 2023, signalling a potential for a stronger recovery in 2024.

For the current fiscal year, Dell anticipates revenue between $91 billion to $95 billion, surpassing analysts' average estimate of $92.07 billion. Additionally, the company expects annual adjusted earnings per share of $7.50 plus or minus $0.25, compared to the estimated $7.15.

Advertisement

In its fourth-quarter results, Dell recorded an 11 per cent decline in revenue to $22.32 billion, slightly higher than estimates. Excluding items, the company's profit per share stood at $2.20, exceeding estimates of $1.73. While revenue in the infrastructure solutions group, encompassing storage, software, and server offerings, fell approximately 6 per cent to $9.33 billion, revenue in the client solutions group, housing PCs, declined nearly 12 per cent to $11.72 billion.

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 1st, 2024 at 13:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

5 hours ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

5 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

5 hours ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

5 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

5 hours ago
The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

13 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Spotted At Airport

14 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

a day ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

a day ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

a day ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

2 days ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

2 days ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

2 days ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Wild Elephant Entered In The Belagavi City, Spreads Panic Wave

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. Paytm shares rise 5% today, know why

    Business News12 minutes ago

  3. Video Of Man Milking A King Cobra With Just His Bare Hand Goes Viral

    World12 minutes ago

  4. Bill Gates Advocates Indian Innovation & AI for Social Good at IIT Delhi

    Education14 minutes ago

  5. Football stars who fell into the DOPING NET, from Maradona to Guardiola

    Sports 16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo