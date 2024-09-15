sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:29 IST, September 15th 2024

Disney, DirecTV deal to restore channels for 11 million TV viewers

Disney's streaming services, Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, will also be included in certain DirecTV's packages. The satellite TV provider also has the rights to distribute the streaming version of its flagship ESPN network, when it launches.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Disney vs DirecTV
Disney vs DirecTV | Image: Reuters
