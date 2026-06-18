Donald Trump Brokers Deal Between Apple and Intel for Made-in-US Chips

US President Donald Trump has announced that Apple will partner with Intel to design and manufacture chips in the United States, marking a major boost for domestic semiconductor production and Intel's foundry ambitions.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Apple had agreed to work with Intel on chip development and manufacturing in the US, a move that aligns with the administration's broader push to strengthen domestic technology supply chains and reduce reliance on overseas production.

The announcement follows reports that Apple and Intel had been in discussions for more than a year and had already reached a preliminary manufacturing agreement earlier this year.

Apple Looks Beyond TSMC

For Apple, the partnership could help diversify its chip manufacturing strategy.

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The iPhone maker currently relies heavily on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) for its custom silicon. However, demand for advanced chipmaking capacity has surged as AI companies such as Nvidia and AMD compete for access to cutting-edge production lines. An Intel partnership could provide Apple with additional manufacturing capacity while reducing its dependence on a single supplier.

While neither Apple nor Intel has disclosed which chips could be manufactured under the arrangement, previous reports suggested Intel's advanced 18A process technology was among the options being evaluated.

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Big Win for Intel's Foundry Business

The deal would represent one of the most significant customer wins yet for Intel's contract manufacturing division.

Securing Apple as a customer would provide Intel with steady demand from one of the world's largest consumer electronics companies, helping strengthen a foundry business that has spent years trying to catch up with rivals such as TSMC.

The announcement also comes shortly after Intel said its next-generation 18A manufacturing technology had entered initial production, a milestone viewed as critical to the company's turnaround efforts.

Part of Trump's Domestic Manufacturing Push

The Apple-Intel partnership fits into a broader effort by the Trump administration to bring more semiconductor manufacturing back to the United States.

Last year, the administration acquired a 10 per cent stake in Intel and announced plans to invest around $10 billion in the chipmaker to support factory construction and expansion projects across the country. Trump has repeatedly argued that the US needs greater control over critical technology supply chains, particularly in semiconductors.

The administration has also encouraged major technology companies to work with Intel as part of efforts to rebuild America's semiconductor manufacturing capabilities. Earlier reports indicated government officials played an active role in facilitating discussions between Apple and Intel.