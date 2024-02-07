English
Elon Musk sparks debate on non-citizen privileges in United States

Musk’s tweet raises questions about the perceived disparity in treatment between citizens and undocumented individuals.

Elon Musk on citizenship benefits: Elon Musk, tech entrepreneur and CEO of Tesla, recently took to Twitter to express concern over the alleged privileges that undocumented individuals in the United States purportedly enjoy. Musk highlighted issues ranging from access to bank loans and mortgages to obtaining driver's licenses and benefiting from state-sponsored healthcare and in-state college tuition.

“A few other things you probably don’t know: illegals in America can get bank loans, mortgages, insurance, driver’s licenses, free healthcare (California & New York) and in-state college tuition. What’s the point of being a citizen if an illegal gets all the benefits, but doesn’t pay taxes or do jury duty?” said Musk. 

“If you’re wondering why housing is so expensive, this is a major contributor,” added Musk. 

Musk’s tweet raises questions about the perceived disparity in treatment between citizens and undocumented individuals, particularly regarding access to societal benefits without fulfilling obligations such as paying taxes or participating in jury duty.

Musk's social media posts often attract attention due to his influential status and a large following. This tweet has sparked discussions about immigration policies, citizenship privileges, and the broader societal implications of such alleged disparities.

As debates surrounding immigration and citizenship continue, Musk's tweet adds fuel to the ongoing discourse on these complex issues.

