Published 16:00 IST, October 14th 2024
Ericsson gets new contract for manufacturing 5G equipment from Airtel: Report
Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson has received a new multi-billion-dollar contract for selling 5G equipment from India's Bharti Airtel. This comes after Ericsson got part of a $3.6 billion contract last month for selling 5G equipment to Vi.
- 2 min read
Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Airtel | Image: Shutterstock
15:56 IST, October 14th 2024