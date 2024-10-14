sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India-US Ink Drone Deal | Elections 2024 | RG Kar Horror | Chhattisgarh Shocker | India vs Canada | Baba Siddique Murder |
  • News /
  • Tech /
  • Ericsson gets new contract for manufacturing 5G equipment from Airtel: Report

Published 16:00 IST, October 14th 2024

Ericsson gets new contract for manufacturing 5G equipment from Airtel: Report

Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson has received a new multi-billion-dollar contract for selling 5G equipment from India's Bharti Airtel. This comes after Ericsson got part of a $3.6 billion contract last month for selling 5G equipment to Vi.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Airtel denies acquisition
Airtel | Image: Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

15:56 IST, October 14th 2024